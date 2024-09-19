SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Angle PLC Announces Agreement with Recursion Pharmaceuticals

September 19, 2024 | 
2 min read

New pharma agreement for Parsortix CTC analysis

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Recursion”), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives.

The agreement is being initiated with a fully funded pilot study. Further details of the agreement are confidential between the parties.

ANGLE Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:
“Whilst the study is modest in size during the pilot phase, there is the potential for larger follow-on contracts in the event of a successful pilot study. Recursion has partnerships with multiple leading large pharma companies and this agreement, ANGLE’s fourth for 2024, further builds on the expansion of our large pharma services business.”

For further information:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

Berenberg (NOMAD and Broker)
Toby Flaux, Ciaran Walsh, Milo Bonser

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Ciara Martin
Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000
+1 (212) 850 5624

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company’s website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc
ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE’s FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE’s commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system, associated consumables and assays. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE’s GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 90 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Europe Collaboration
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Trendy halftone collage of business concept. Money making concept. Trendy modern retro illustration. Vector illustration of business, contract approval, finance, marketing materials. Vector illustration
Startups
Roivant Creates New ‘Vant’ to License Bayer’s Pulmonary Hypertension Drug
September 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie