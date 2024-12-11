Anasens: Appointment of Pierre Fitzgibbon to the Board of Directors

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Eric Dupont, Doctor in Physiology-Endocrinology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anasens, a company with innovative technology enabling the rapid quantification of biomarkers in any environment requiring immediate response, announced today the appointment of Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fitzgibbon, former Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy and an experienced businessman, brings extensive expertise in corporate governance and technological innovation. Over his remarkable career, Pierre has held leadership roles in politics, finance, and business. He was first elected as Member of the National Assembly for Terrebonne with the Coalition Avenir Québec in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. He recently served as Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy until September 2024. Since leaving politics, Mr. Fitzgibbon has joined Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, one of Canada’s leading business law firms, as a special advisor. Concordia University’s Volt-Age program recently appointed the former Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy to its advisory committee.





Previously, Pierre was Managing Partner at Walter Capital Partners, a private equity firm, from 2015 to 2018. From 2007 to 2014, he served as President and CEO of Atrium Innovations, a company founded by Mr. Dupont and his brother Luc, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products for the health and nutrition industry.

Recognized for his strong business acumen, Pierre has served on the boards of public and private companies, including the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, WSP, Héroux-Devtek, Transcontinental Group, Cycle Capital Management, Neptune Technologies, Lumenpulse, and Arianne Phosphate. He is distinguished by his ability to transform businesses and build strategic partnerships, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential economic leaders of his generation.

Mr. Fitzgibbon will play a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction as it accelerates the development of its innovative technology platform.

“I am truly pleased to once again collaborate with Eric Dupont and the other members of Anasens’ Board and management team to support their business development efforts both domestically and internationally,” stated Mr. Fitzgibbon.

“Mr. Fitzgibbon’s expertise provides critical insights that strengthen our Board of Directors,” said Mr. Eric Dupont, Chairman of the Board and shareholder of the company.

Additionally, Mr. Romano Robusto has been recruited as a strategic advisor for Anasens. M. Robusto cumulates more than 20 years of experience in the diagnostic sector. With expertise in business development and international markets commercialization, gained during his tenure at companies such as the diagnostic subsidiary of Biochem Pharma, Inc., he will contribute to establishing strategic partnerships and developing Anasens’ commercial strategy. He is recognized for his ability to lead multidisciplinary teams and implement innovative strategies to drive growth and organizational efficiency.

“These two appointments mark a significant milestone for Anasens,” declared Prof. Alexis Vallée-Bélisle, inventor of the technology and co-founder of the company. Véronique Bougie, CEO of Anasens, added, “The experience of these two individuals, combined with that of the other Anasens directors and advisors, positions us advantageously to establish our technology as a key tool for detecting drugs of abuse as well as addressing other health challenges. Our ambition is to transform current practices by setting our innovative solutions as the new global standard, offering unmatched precision, speed, and reliability.”

“In the era of digital health and home care, the maturation of our rapid, portable, and connected technology will ultimately enable decentralized monitoring of chronic diseases, improving patient safety and quality of life. Our solution perfectly aligns with the personalized and preventive care strategy,” noted Vincent De Guire, co-founder and Director of Medical and Clinical Affairs at Anasens, clinical biochemist, and associate researcher at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital (HMR) within the Optilab Montreal-CHUM cluster and Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Montreal.

“It is thanks in part to the invaluable support of the Université de Montréal, Axelys (Gouvernement du Québec), and the NSERC (Gouvernment of Canada), that Anasens has been able to continue the development of this technology in collaboration with my academic lab,” said Alexis Vallée-Bélisle. “The patents and operating rights surrounding the platform will also generate significant royalties for the university,” added Prof. Vallée-Bélisle.

Dr. Marie-Josée Hébert, Vice-Rector for Research at Université de Montréal, stated, “We are thrilled that Mr. Eric Dupont, along with a group of private investors and now Mr. Fitzgibbon, has chosen to invest in an emerging yet promising technology developed in Professor Alexis Vallée-Bélisle’s labs. This demonstrates a strong commitment to innovations originating from academia. It’s important to remember that our research teams and infrastructure foster fundamental discoveries that can transform into revolutionary solutions. This type of support is an inspiration and an essential step in advancing science and technology for the benefit of society.”

About Anasens

Anasens is a deep tech company developing an innovative platform for rapid, quantitative, and connected detection, enabling the analysis of various biological matrices at home, bedside, or elsewhere. This cutting-edge technology, developed in the laboratory of Prof. Alexis Vallée-Bélisle, Canada Research Chair in Bioengineering and Bio-nanotechnology, has been under development at the Université de Montréal for over 10 years. The first product in its portfolio, DrugAsens™, is the inaugural offering in a series of innovative tests designed to detect drugs of abuse within minutes directly from saliva. Affordable, easy to use, rapid, sensitive, and specific, it far surpasses the technologies currently available on the market.

