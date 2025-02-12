Anaptys to Announce Top-line Data from Phase 2b Trial of Rosnilimab, a PD-1 Depleter and Agonist, in Rheumatoid Arthritis on Feb. 12, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, will host an investor call and live webcast to review top-line data from the global Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of investigational rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist of PD-1+ T cells, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Anaptys website at: https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. The data will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

