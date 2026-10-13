Analytics By Light Targets Morphology Blind Spot in Biomanufacturing

PELHAM, N.H., October 13, 2026 — Analytics By Light today announced its incorporation in Delaware as Analytics By Light, Inc. and has appointed co-founder Phillip Maderia President and Chief Executive Officer. The company is developing the µImager™ platform to give bioreactors continuous, in-situ visibility of cell morphology as the process unfolds.

Conventional process analytical technology monitors the bioreactor environment, pH, oxygen, and temperature, but provides limited visibility of the cells themselves. The µImager™ adds a new layer of information by continuously measuring cell and aggregate morphology in-situ without episodic sampling. Its first-in-class, bioreactor agnostic, through-wall, imaging system converts cell diameter, aggregate size, and shape factors into machine-readable process data; providing real-time signal changes in cell state that can de-risk biomanufacturing. Where a process deviation can become a failed lot, earlier visibility creates an opportunity to flag that change while the batch can still be steered.

Maderia brings more than 35 years of biopharmaceutical manufacturing leadership. He joins co-founders Dave Kane, Vice President of Engineering and Operations, and J.P. Jiang, inventor of the µImager’s core imaging approach and quantitative morphology methods. Maderia’s manufacturing experience, Kane’s four decades building electro-optical and medical-device hardware, and Jiang’s imaging work are the operating, instrument, and science base the platform requires.

“Morphology at manufacturing scale remains a critical blind spot,” said Maderia. “ABL’s aim is to close that gap and make cell state a controllable process variable with the µImager.”

ABL is supported by Bloom Bio, an operator-led life-sciences commercialization and growth advisory firm, with expertise in biomanufacturing and go-to-market strategy. “Morphology has traditionally been an observation in cell-therapy manufacturing. Continuous, in-situ measurement has the potential to transform into a process signal,” said Kimberly Negrin, Ph.D., Founder of Bloom Bio. “By reducing reliance on sampling and handling, it can also reduce contamination risk while giving manufacturers earlier visibility into process-relevant changes and a new input for process decision-making.”

Early demonstration work is underway with PBS Biotech. ABL is also partnered with Stellix on joint customer demonstrations and is engaged with the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) to put the µImager in front of ARMI’s regenerative medicine member network.

About Analytics By Light

Analytics By Light, Inc. develops in-situ quantitative morphology sensing for biomanufacturing. The µImager platform delivers real-time morphology data for process monitoring, with initial applications in cell therapy and a path toward closed loop and autonomous biomanufacturing. Learn more at analyticsbylight.com