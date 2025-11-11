AN2 Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration With GSK to Advance Boron-Based LeuRS-Inhibitors Targeting Tuberculosis (TB)

AN2 awarded third year of funding from Gates Foundation

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics through its boron chemistry platform, today announced a collaboration agreement with the global biopharma company GSK to develop new therapies for tuberculosis (TB). As part of this effort, the Gates Foundation will provide a third year of funding to support AN2’s work within the collaboration.

TB continues to pose a major global health challenge, affecting more than a quarter of the world’s population and causing over 1.25 million deaths annually.1

“Our boron chemistry platform offers a differentiated and proven approach to small molecule drug discovery, paving the way for potential breakthroughs in addressing high unmet needs in infectious diseases and other therapeutic areas,” said Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of AN2 Therapeutics. “Boron chemistry has enabled the design of compounds that target novel mechanisms, such as LeuRS, not achieved by traditional carbon-based chemistry approaches. We believe it has the potential to deliver impactful therapeutics in infectious diseases like nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease and TB and for other therapeutic areas including critical solid-tumor oncology targets such as PI3Kα and ENPP1 and other high priority targets.”

LeuRS is the same validated target underlying epetraborole (in development for NTM lung disease), ganfeborole (in development for TB), and tavaborole, an FDA-approved antifungal.

Easom continued: “This collaboration builds on years of partnership between the team now at AN2 and GSK, underpinned by a shared commitment to exploring the potential of boron-based therapeutics. We are hopeful that this approach may contribute to addressing the significant unmet needs of TB patients in the future. Our team brings extensive experience applying boron chemistry to drug discovery and working alongside GSK’s Global Health research and development team, we look forward to advancing a program that could help address this urgent global health challenge.”

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK said: "Getting ahead of tuberculosis, the world’s deadliest infectious disease, requires bold science and strong partnerships. Through this collaboration with AN2 Therapeutics, supported by the Gates Foundation, we are proud to be advancing innovative approaches in the hopes of developing new TB treatments for those who need it most in lower income countries.”

About AN2 Therapeutics

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, melioidosis, and NTM lung disease caused by M. abscessus, along with programs focused on targets in oncology and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical medical needs and improve health outcomes. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

