AN2 Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation Highlighting M. Abscessus Data at 2025 Colorado Mycobacteria Conference

Epetraborole’s potent activity against M. abscessus supports further investigation as a potential therapy for disease with an estimated all-cause mortality of 45%

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that the company will present a poster highlighting the preclinical activity of epetraborole against M. abscessus on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Conference to be held May 27-30, 2025 at Colorado State University. It is estimated that M. abscessus affects approximately 50,000 patients in the U.S., Japan and Europe.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract title: Epetraborole, a Potential Oral Agent for Mycobacterium abscessus Lung Disease

Date and Time: May 29, 2025; 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. CT

Poster/Abstract number: 74

Presenting Author: MRK Alley, Ph.D.

A copy of the poster will be available on the AN2 Therapeutics website at the following link simultaneously with the poster session Development Pipeline | AN2 Therapeutics.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, melioidosis, and NTM lung disease caused by M. abscessus, along with early-stage programs focused on targets in infectious diseases and oncology. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

