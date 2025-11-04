Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming conferences, which are being conducted in-person:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:30pm ET in Boston, Massachusetts

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference : Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8:20am ET in Coral Gables, Florida

Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:00pm ET in Miami, Florida

A live webcast of each fireside chat can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on three investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative and endocrine diseases in which we believe they can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

