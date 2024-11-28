Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in-person in Coral Gables, Florida, and the fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. ET.





A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx is committed to the discovery and development of new treatment options for communities with high unmet needs, including people living with serious and fatal neurodegenerative diseases and endocrine conditions. Since its founding, Amylyx has been guided by science to address unanswered questions, keeping communities at the heart and center of all decisions. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

Contacts



Media

Amylyx Media Team

+1 (857) 799-7274

amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors

Lindsey Allen

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1 (857) 320-6244

Investors@amylyx.com