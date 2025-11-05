SUBSCRIBE
Amwell® Announces Results for Third Quarter 2025

November 4, 2025 
BOSTON , Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based software platform for technology-enabled healthcare, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30. The company’s third quarter earnings report may be viewed at investors.amwell.com.

Amwell will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63sb3bwu. A webcast replay will be available for approximately 90 days at investors.amwell.com.

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
press@amwell.com

Investors:
Asher Dewhurst
amwell@icrhealthcare.com


