AMR Clinical Acquires ClinOhio Research Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMR Clinical (AMR), an award-winning multi-site research company, has acquired ClinOhio Research Services (ClinOhio), a multi-therapeutic research site founded in 2017 and based in Columbus, Ohio. The acquisition expands AMR's geographic presence and strengthens capabilities in Dermatology, Women's Health, and Gastroenterology.

"ClinOhio brings experienced investigators, strong patient relationships, and a clear commitment to high-quality research. This acquisition advances our therapeutic expansion while maintaining the standard of excellence that defines AMR. We are excited to welcome the ClinOhio team," said Kari L. Delahunty, Chief Executive Officer of AMR Clinical.

ClinOhio has built a strong reputation for delivering rigorous, high-quality clinical research across several therapeutic areas. Its investigators bring deep experience in Dermatology, Women's Health, and Gastroenterology and are foundationally positioned to expand into additional specialties. This addition enhances AMR's capabilities and provides sponsors with greater access to patient populations in the Columbus market.

"Joining AMR marks an exciting new chapter for our team and the patients we serve. We built ClinOhio on a foundation of scientific rigor, physician-led research, and a deep respect and compassion for our study participants. AMR shares those values, and its infrastructure and national reach will allow us to take on more complex protocols, support a broader range of sponsors, and expand access to clinical trials in our community," said Jim Sanders, Founder and Owner of ClinOhio Research Services.

Integration with AMR will leverage the company's established operational infrastructure, centralized support functions, sponsor relationships, and data capabilities to drive continued growth at the site, expand trial complexity, and enhance execution consistency across programs.

About AMR Clinical



AMR Clinical is an integrated clinical research site company specializing in clinical trials across various medical specialties. Committed to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, AMR Clinical partners with leading healthcare providers to offer innovative and effective clinical research solutions. AMR Clinical operates more than 30 clinical research sites, providing exceptional patient care and safety. Learn more at www.amr-clinical.com.

About ClinOhio Research Services



ClinOhio Research Services is a multi-therapeutic clinical research site founded in 2017 and located in Columbus, Ohio. The organization has a strong track record of research execution in Dermatology, Women's Health, and Gastroenterology, supported by experienced investigators and a patient-centered model built on community trust and rigorous clinical standards.

Media Contact:



Michael Martin



Vice President of Corporate Development



michael.martin@amr-clinical.com

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SOURCE AMR Clinical