Amplifica to Present Positive Clinical Outcomes for AMP-303 at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifica Holdings Group Inc. ("Amplifica"), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the poster presentation of positive results from its first-in-human trial of AMP-303, a novel intradermal injectable treatment for androgenetic alopecia, the most common form of hair loss. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AMP-303, while also evaluating its efficacy. The results suggest that AMP-303 has a significant potential to address hair loss after one treatment cycle.

"The meaningful results demonstrated from one treatment cycle of AMP-303 signal the opportunity to modify physician and consumer behavior beyond today's standard of care," stated Frank Fazio, President and CEO. "We are excited about AMP-303's potential to deliver a significantly greater increase in new hair count compared to the current legacy products that require daily use."

Poster #LB1139: AMP-303 injectable treatment for androgenetic alopecia: A multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled feasibility study of a novel polysaccharide will be presented at the 2025 Society for Investigative Dermatology annual meeting in San Diego, CA from May 7-10, 2025.

Amplifica is a rapidly emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to address androgenic alopecia (hair loss), a condition estimated to affect over 50 million men and over 30 million women in the United States alone. The Company is taking a nature-inspired scientific approach using a molecular mechanism that regrows natural hair. The Company has identified and isolated unique signaling molecules that stimulate hair follicles to regrow hair. Amplifica will be initiating product development programs and clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its core technology as well as obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals.

For more information, please visit https://amplificabio.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential efficacy of the Company's product candidates, the Company's expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the initiation or completion of any future clinical trials. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

