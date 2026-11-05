Amphista Therapeutics to Present AMX-883 Data at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

AMX-883-mediated BRD9 degradation disrupts hematopoietic transcriptional programs, promotes myeloid differentiation, and depletes leukemic stem cells in acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Additional abstract on AMX-883 BRAMLIE trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficiency to publish in Blood

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphista Therapeutics Limited (‘Amphista’ or ‘the Company’), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of non-cereblon / VHL targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines, today announced new data on its lead therapeutic candidate, AMX-883, has been accepted for oral presentation at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, December 12–15, 2026. The full abstract is available online: www.hematology.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts

The data, to be presented by Dr Louise Modis, CEO, suggest BRD9 plays a critical role in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), maintaining activity of a number of hematopoietic transcription factors. Degradation of BRD9 using AMX-883 restricts these transcription factor programs, releasing the differentiation block and reducing the frequency of leukemic stem cells.

Presentation details:

Title: AMX-883-mediated BRD9 degradation disrupts hematopoietic transcriptional programs, promotes myeloid differentiation, and depletes leukemic stem cells in acute myeloid leukemia

AMX-883-mediated BRD9 degradation disrupts hematopoietic transcriptional programs, promotes myeloid differentiation, and depletes leukemic stem cells in acute myeloid leukemia Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Cell-Intrinsic and Niche-Mediated Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in AML. December 14, 2026, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Cell-Intrinsic and Niche-Mediated Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in AML. December 14, 2026, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Room: MCCNO - Great Hall BC

MCCNO - Great Hall BC Presentation time: December 14, 2026, 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM

December 14, 2026, 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM Publication number: 762

762 Submission ID: abs26-9908

The second abstract, due to be published in the ASH Blood Supplement, highlights Amphista’s ongoing AMX-883 BRAMLIE trial (1), an open label, multi-part, dose escalation and optimization study:

Abstract number: abs26-2088

abs26-2088 Title: A Phase 1, open-label, multi-centre study to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of AMX-883 monotherapy in participants with acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and in combination in participants with AML

A Phase 1, open-label, multi-centre study to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of AMX-883 monotherapy in participants with acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and in combination in participants with AML Category: 600s - Hematologic Malignancy

600s - Hematologic Malignancy Review category: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: lnvestigational Drug and Cellular Therapies

616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: lnvestigational Drug and Cellular Therapies Authors: Eytan Stein, Emma Searle, Amir Fathi, Jayastu Senapati, Justin Watts, Victoria Campbell, Jenny O'Nions, Alexander Spira, David Taussig, Paul Player, Giulia Petrone, Anthony Selwyn Stein, Lisa Butler, Patrick Kelly



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