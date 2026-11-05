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Amphista Therapeutics to Present AMX-883 Data at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

November 5, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • AMX-883-mediated BRD9 degradation disrupts hematopoietic transcriptional programs, promotes myeloid differentiation, and depletes leukemic stem cells in acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
  • Additional abstract on AMX-883 BRAMLIE trial assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficiency to publish in Blood

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphista Therapeutics Limited (‘Amphista’ or ‘the Company’), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of non-cereblon / VHL targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines, today announced new data on its lead therapeutic candidate, AMX-883, has been accepted for oral presentation at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, December 12–15, 2026. The full abstract is available online: www.hematology.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts



The data, to be presented by Dr Louise Modis, CEO, suggest BRD9 plays a critical role in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), maintaining activity of a number of hematopoietic transcription factors. Degradation of BRD9 using AMX-883 restricts these transcription factor programs, releasing the differentiation block and reducing the frequency of leukemic stem cells.

Presentation details:

  • Title: AMX-883-mediated BRD9 degradation disrupts hematopoietic transcriptional programs, promotes myeloid differentiation, and depletes leukemic stem cells in acute myeloid leukemia
  • Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Cell-Intrinsic and Niche-Mediated Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in AML. December 14, 2026, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
  • Room: MCCNO - Great Hall BC
  • Presentation time: December 14, 2026, 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM
  • Publication number: 762
  • Submission ID: abs26-9908

The second abstract, due to be published in the ASH Blood Supplement, highlights Amphista’s ongoing AMX-883 BRAMLIE trial (1), an open label, multi-part, dose escalation and optimization study:

  • Abstract number: abs26-2088
  • Title: A Phase 1, open-label, multi-centre study to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of AMX-883 monotherapy in participants with acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and in combination in participants with AML
  • Category: 600s - Hematologic Malignancy
  • Review category: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: lnvestigational Drug and Cellular Therapies
  • Authors: Eytan Stein, Emma Searle, Amir Fathi, Jayastu Senapati, Justin Watts, Victoria Campbell, Jenny O'Nions, Alexander Spira, David Taussig, Paul Player, Giulia Petrone, Anthony Selwyn Stein, Lisa Butler, Patrick Kelly
  1. https://amphista.com/amphista-therapeutics-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-amx-883-phase-1-clinical-trial-for-acute-myeloid-leukemia/

Contacts

Media contact:
Lorna Cuddon
Zyme Communications
Tel: +44(0)7811 996 942
Email: lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com

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