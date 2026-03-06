SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amneal to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conference

March 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) today announced that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the following upcoming investor conference:

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: March 10, 2026
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 11:00AM EST
Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Amneal’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal was built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering over 160 million prescriptions each year, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail, injectable, and biosimilar products. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more information, visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com


New Jersey Events
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
