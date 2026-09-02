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Press Releases

Amlogenyx to Present at the Wells Fargo 21ˢᵗ Annual Healthcare Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlogenyx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced members of the Company management team will present at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Mass., on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting are encouraged to contact Vimal Srivastava (info@amlogenyx.com).

About Amlogenyx

Amlogenyx is dedicated to the development of a novel gene therapy strategy to reduce amyloid accumulation in the brain in order to prevent and treat diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with monoclonal antibodies to reduce amyloid has been shown to potentially slow the disease but not stop or reverse it, underscoring the need for improved treatment options. The Company is developing AM805, a clinic-ready, novel protease therapy shown to reduce amyloid (Aβ42) accumulation in preclinical models of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is raising a Series A financing to establish Phase 2a clinical proof of concept. Amlogenyx is a subsidiary of Ultragenyx. For more information on Amlogenyx, please visit the company’s website at https://www.amlogenyx.com/.

Contacts
Investors
Vimal Srivastava
info@amlogenyx.com

Media
Krystle Gibbs, Ten Bridge Communications
TBCAmlogenyx@tenbridgecommunications.com


Northern California Events Healthcare
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