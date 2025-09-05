SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 23RD ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

September 5, 2025 | 
2 min read

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET on September 9, 2025. Peter Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Kave Niksefat, senior vice president of Global Marketing and Access at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases. 

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. 

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedInInstagramYouTube and Threads.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media) 

Adam Elinoff, 805-490-9578 (investors)   

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-23rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302546881.html

SOURCE Amgen

Southern California Events
Amgen
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding a puzzle piece shaped like a brain, sunlight shining through in a forest setting.
ALS
New Wave of ALS Therapies Signals Renaissance After Incremental Regression
September 2, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie