Amerigo Scientific Releases Customized Bioreactors Optimal for Pilot and Production Scale

New York, United States—August 30, 2024—Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, recently released its customized bioreactors designed with flexible bioprocessing capability ranging from 50L to 20000L to support pilot and production scale applications. These bioreactors are ideal for use in a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, and more.

Bioreactors and fermenters are vessels or tanks in which raw materials are converted into biochemical products through the activity of living cells, microorganisms, or cellular components such as enzymes under controlled conditions. Common types of bioreactors include stirred-tank bioreactor (consist of a vessel with an agitator to mix the contents and provide oxygen to the cells or microbes), airlift bioreactor (use aeration to circulate the liquid medium and provide oxygen to the cells or microbes), fixed-bed bioreactor (consist of solid catalyst particles being loaded and packed into the bed), and some other types of bioreactors special for unique bioprocess applications.

Amerigo Scientific provides customized bioreactors available in a variety of sizes and configurations, allowing customers to choose the options that best suit their specific requirements. In addition to offering customization options, Amerigo Scientific’s bioreactors are also built with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology to ensure optimal performance and productivity. With features such as precise temperature control, programmable agitation, and real-time monitoring capabilities, researchers can easily optimize their processes and achieve consistent results.

With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Amerigo Scientific also offers a variety of specifications, versatility, and superior design of bioreactors and fermenters to provide an optimal and controlled environment for biological and chemical reactions to meet different research or manufacturing needs. “We are dedicated to providing clients with a flexible and cost-effective solution for scaling up production. We believe that these bioreactors will help researchers and engineers to achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively.” The company added.

