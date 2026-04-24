American Liver Foundation Honors Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA) and Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) with Congressional Champion Awards at its Liver Life Advocacy Summit in Washington, DC

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation’s (ALF) Liver Life Advocacy Summit was held in Washington, D.C. on April 21st and 22nd and brought together patients, caregivers and families from coast to coast to champion legislative priorities for liver health and help the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. During the Summit, ALF recognized Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA) and Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) with the foundation's Congressional Champion Award for their continued commitment and support of policies that help patients and families affected by liver disease.

"ALF is grateful for the continued support of Congressman Costa and Congressman Bacon as we bring heightened awareness to Capitol Hill regarding legislative policies that help liver disease patients and their families," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO, American Liver Foundation (ALF) and caregiver to a transplant recipient. "It was an honor having both Congressman Costa and Congressman Bacon attend our evening dinner and celebration to recognize their critical work on behalf of liver patients everywhere."

Congressman Costa (D-CA) currently serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and was honored with ALF's prestigious Congressional Champion Award for his dedication to helping children by introducing the Ian Kalvinskas Pediatric Liver Cancer Early Detection and Screening Act. This legislation directs the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study efforts to improve early detection and treatment of pediatric liver tumors, trends in pediatric liver-transplant wait-list mortality, and the cost effectiveness of adding simple tools. It also establishes a national education initiative to provide families with plain language information on early warning signs as well as options and safety of living liver donation. Adrian and Susan Kalvinskas, parents of the late Ian Kalvinskas, presented the award to Congressman Costa who gave an emotional and heartfelt speech. Learn more about Ian's story in this video and join us in supporting this important legislation at https://alf.social/livercanceract.

Congressman Bacon (R-NE) currently serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Armed Services Committee as Chairman of the Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation subcommittee and was also honored with ALF's prestigious Congressional Champion Award for his long-standing commitment to advancing living donor transplantation and protecting liver donors through the reintroduction of the Living Donor Protection Act. This legislation ensures living donors do not face discrimination from insurance companies. The bill also specifies that recovery from organ-donation surgery constitutes a serious health condition that entitles eligible employees to job-protected medical leave. Congressman Bacon shared a heartfelt tribute to those in his life who have been given a second chance at life thanks to living donation.

During the Liver Life Advocacy Summit, ALF also recognized Ruthanne Leishman with the Transplant Innovator Award for her tireless work to help ALF establish our Living Donor Network. Additionally, two ALF advocates – Evelyn Rivera and Manny Martinez – were acknowledged for their outstanding commitment to advancing liver health.

The Liver Life Advocate Award was presented to New Mexico resident and ALF advocate Evelyn Rivera for her unwavering commitment to advancing liver health. As a dedicated participant of ALF's Lend Your Voice campaign, Evelyn has driven meaningful change at both the federal and state levels championing patient access in New Mexico and beyond. She has demonstrated extraordinary resilience as a liver cancer survivor who has undergone two liver transplants – first in 2011 and again in 2015. Earlier this year, she served as the featured speaker at ALF’s Liver Cancer Briefing in Washington, D.C. where she brought the patient voice directly to policymakers. She's a compassionate peer mentor and devoted leader always willing to use her voice to advocate on behalf of liver patients.

Liver Life Advocate and California resident Manny Martinez was presented with ALF's Rising Advocate Award for his willingness to share his personal story and his hard work as an ALF Lend Your Voice participant who sent over 30 letters to Congress on behalf of liver patients. Manny is passionate about reaching out to the Hispanic community to raise awareness about metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and he encourages everyone to get screened. He leads by example and is always willing to step in and lend a hand with genuine commitment to others.

Washington state resident Ruthanne Leishman has been a passionate advocate for living donor liver transplant for decades both personally on behalf of her late sister and professionally. She played an instrumental role in helping ALF create the first-ever Living Donor Network which connects individuals who wish to donate part of their liver with transplant centers nationwide to help children and adults in need. ALF is proud to recognize her with the Transplant Innovator Award.

During the Liver Life Advocacy Summit, advocates met with their elected officials on Capitol Hill and urged Congress to implement ALF's legislative priorities:

Support Living Donors: Advance the Living Donor Protection Act and Expand Support for Living Organ Donors Act to protect donors and reduce financial barriers

Advance the Living Donor Protection Act and Expand Support for Living Organ Donors Act to protect donors and reduce financial barriers Ensure Patient Access: Pass the Safe Step Act, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, and HELP Copays Act to improve access and affordability

Pass the Safe Step Act, Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, and HELP Copays Act to improve access and affordability Pediatric Screening : Advance the Ian Kalvinskas Pediatric Liver Cancer Early Detection and Screening Act for earlier diagnosis

: Advance the Ian Kalvinskas Pediatric Liver Cancer Early Detection and Screening Act for earlier diagnosis Center for Disease Control Efforts: Strengthen liver disease surveillance and prevention

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ruthanne, Manny and Evelyn for their incredible work on behalf of liver patients and their families. And I'm so proud of all of our outstanding Liver Life Advocates who joined us for our advocacy summit to share their personal liver disease journey and make a difference in the lives of those living with liver disease," added Ms. Stiehl.

Take action for liver disease by becoming a Liver Life Advocate. Learn more at liverfoundation.org/advocacy.

About the American Liver Foundation



American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research, and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. Celebrating 50 years of impact, leading the next 50 years forward. For more information, please visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1.800.GO.LIVER (800-465-4837).

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SOURCE American Liver Foundation