Amaran Biotech Signs MOU with Nippon Fine Chemical

Joining Forces with Zillion Fine Chemicals to Expand CDMO Business

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaran Biotechnology Inc., a subsidiary of OBI Pharma specializing in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services for next-generation pharmaceuticals, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and its Taiwan subsidiary, Zillion Fine Chemicals International Co., Ltd. The three parties aim to deepen collaboration in the field of nanoparticle-based drug CDMO manufacturing while expanding their presence in Taiwan, Japan, and international CDMO markets.

Leveraging Synergies to Drive CDMO Business

Amaran Biotech boasts Taiwan’s first fully automated robotic aseptic filling line, offering high-quality and low-waste filling solutions for high-value pharmaceuticals. Nippon Fine Chemical, a century-old Japanese company, specializes in phospholipids technology with over 40 years of R&D expertise. Its innovative Presome™ series products, used as drug carriers, enhance drug targeting and stability while reducing toxicity and enabling sustained release.

Through this partnership, Amaran Biotech will utilize its unique aseptic filling line and CDMO services to support Nippon Fine Chemical’s production of nanoparticle-based drug, including liposomes and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The services provided will include sterile filtration, aseptic filling, packaging, storage, and quality management. The collaboration extends to Zillion Fine Chemicals’ CDMO operations in Taiwan, with the three parties working together to complement each other’s strengths and upgrade the technology and services of the CDMO markets in Taiwan, Japan, and beyond.

Industry Experts on the Prospects of Collaboration

Dr. Tessie Che, Chairperson and General Manager of Amaran Biotech, stated: “Amaran continues to follow its motto of “Work Locally. Think and Act Globally”. Ryan Lo, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Business Development & Regulatory Affairs highlighted that, “Amaran’s industry-leading aseptic filling line and extensive experience in pharmaceutical production have earned Nippon Fine Chemical’s trust. This collaboration not only provides a more comprehensive solution for nanoparticle-based drug CDMO but also aims to create synergistic business opportunities that multiply the value of our efforts.” Masaki Matsumoto, Senior General Manager of Nippon Fine Chemical, commented: “The nanoparticle-based drug market holds tremendous growth potential. We believe this partnership will inject significant momentum into our CDMO business development in Japan, Taiwan, and the global market.”

About Amaran Biotech

Amaran Biotech is a CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) specializing in drug process development, analytical services and cGMP manufacturing of high-value biopharmaceuticals. Amaran Biotech’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park and has been granted the PIC/S GMP certification from the TFDA since 2017. The company has also been audited and fully qualified by the regulatory agencies and third-party auditors from the USA and the EU. In 2020, Amaran Biotech strengthened its collaboration with OBI Pharma Inc. through stock-for-stock exchange and officially became a subsidiary of OBI Pharma. In 2024, its Building C received the Green Building Certification from Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior. Dr. Tessie Che, Chairperson and General Manager of Amaran Biotech, has extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries and successfully led the register and commercialize the antibiotic drug DIFICID® (Fidaxomicin) in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.amaranbiotech.com

About Nippon Fine Chemical and Zillion Fine Chemicals

Founded in 1918, Nippon Fine Chemical is a pioneer in phospholipids technology in Japan, with over 40 years of expertise. Its Presome™ series products are widely applied to enhance the performance of drug carriers. Zillion Fine Chemicals, its Taiwan subsidiary, focuses on liposome technology, offering CRO (Contract Research Organization) and CDMO services. For more information, visit www.nipponseika.co.jp & www.nfc-zillion.com

