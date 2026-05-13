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AlzeCure Pharma to Present at Redeye Investor Forum Online on May 21

May 13, 2026 | 
2 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a biotech company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that it will participate at Redeye Investor Forum Online on May 21, where CEO Martin Jönsson will give a company presentation and answer questions about the latest developments and AlzeCure's plans for the future.

Presentation time: May 21, 15:40 CEST

The presentation will be in English and can be followed live on: https://www.redeye.se/events/1143980/investor-forum-online-41

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's company page on Redeye's website www.redeye.se/company/alzecure-pharma and on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of one symptomatic drug candidate where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at Redeye Investor Forum Online on May 21

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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