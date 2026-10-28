AlzeCure Pharma announces change of CEO ahead of next phase of development

AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB (FN STO:ALZCUR), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announces today that CEO Martin Jönsson is stepping down and is being replaced on an interim basis by the company's Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder, Dr. Johan Sandin. The Board of Directors will now initiate the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.

The Board of Directors and Martin Jönsson, who has served as CEO of AlzeCure Pharma since January 2020, have agreed on his departure as CEO. The company's Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Dr. Johan Sandin, former CEO and one of the company's founders, takes office today as acting CEO until a permanent successor has been appointed. At the same time, the current Head of Discovery & Research, Dr. Pontus Forsell, has been appointed Deputy CEO.

"AlzeCure Pharma has taken important steps in its development recently, not least through the significant agreements with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell. In line with its current strategy, the company is now entering a phase focused on advancing the licensing collaborations with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell, while continuing to progress the development of the Painless platform. Against this background, the Board and Martin have agreed that now is the right time for new leadership at AlzeCure Pharma. The Board and I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Martin for his energetic drive, dedication and significant contributions during his nearly seven years as CEO of the company," says Eggert Mörling, Chairman of the Board of AlzeCure Pharma.

"Johan Sandin has an in-depth knowledge of the company's operations, research and core values. Johan has also played a central role in our business development efforts, as demonstrated by the recently concluded licensing agreements. With his extensive experience and thorough understanding of the company, he is exceptionally well suited to lead AlzeCure Pharma until a permanent CEO has been recruited," continues Eggert Mörling.

For more information, please contact

Eggert Mörling, Chairman of the Board

eggert.morling@alzecurepharma.com

Mikael Widell, IR and communication

Mikael.widell@alzecurepharma.com

Tel: +46-703 11 99 60

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com.

This information is information that AlzeCure Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 18:30 CET.

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AlzeCure Pharma announces change of CEO ahead of next phase of development

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

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