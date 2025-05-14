ALX Oncology to Host R&D Webcast Event Highlighting its Novel EGFR Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ALX2004, on May 20, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that it will host a webcast event on May 20, 2025, to provide an update on ALX2004, the Company’s potentially best- and first-in-class investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The webcast will highlight the novel mechanism of action, preclinical data and clinical development strategy for ALX2004 following clearance of the Investigational New Drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.

ALX2004 was fully designed and developed in-house by ALX Oncology scientists. By leveraging the Company’s proprietary, highly differentiated topoisomerase I inhibitor payload platform, ALX2004 optimizes ADC-based mechanisms of anti-tumor activity and is designed to improve outcomes in patients with EGFR-expressing tumors.

ALX Oncology leadership Jason Lettmann, Chief Executive Officer, Alan Sandler, Chief Medical Officer and Marija Vrljic, Vice President of Antibody Technologies, will discuss planned clinical progress and updates for ALX2004 during the virtual webcast event.

ALX2004 Webcast Information

The virtual event will be webcast live and a replay will be available after the event by visiting the "Investors" section of ALX Oncology’s website and selecting "Events and Presentations."

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Access: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohnn53h5



About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and is anticipated to enter Phase 1 trials mid-2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

