SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ALX Oncology Reports Inducement Grant as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

January 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings, Inc. (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that effective January 21, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of ALX Oncology granted an inducement stock option to purchase a total of 600,000 shares of ALX Oncology’s common stock to Harish Shantharam, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, in connection with the commencement of his employment. Mr. Shantharam’s inducement stock option is subject to the terms of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related forms of agreements, and were granted as inducements material to Mr. Shantharam to enter into employment with ALX Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock option has an exercise price of $1.65 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of ALX Oncology common stock on the grant date, and shall vest as follows: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest on the one year anniversary of January 21, 2025 and an additional one forty-eighth of the shares subject to such inducement stock option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Company Contact:
Allison Dillon, Chief Business Officer, ALX Oncology
ir@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc.
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577

Northern California Compensation
ALX Oncology
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Astellas Gene Therapies to Close Biomanufacturing Facility, Affecting About 100 Employees
September 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel