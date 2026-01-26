SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alveus Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND and First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Trial of ALV-100 for Obesity

January 26, 2026 | 
2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alveus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alveus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALV-100, the company’s lead investigational therapy for chronic weight management, enabling initiation of a Phase 1b clinical study. The first patient was dosed last week.

ALV-100 is a bifunctional glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist / glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist fusion protein designed to address long-term weight management and tolerability in adults with obesity.

The Phase 1b study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered ALV-100 in adults with overweight or obesity, with or without type 2 diabetes. Approximately 180 patients will be enrolled across multiple U.S. clinical sites.

Following the successful close of our Series A financing earlier this month, we moved quickly to advance ALV-100 into the clinic in the United States,” said Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Alveus. “ALV-100 was designed not only to drive robust weight loss but also to support long-term weight maintenance with a simpler treatment approach. This IND clearance and first patient dosing are critical steps toward building a robust Phase 3 program.

ALV-100 is being developed to support long-term weight management with a focus on convenience and tolerability. Alveus’ strategy is focused on evaluating dosing regimens that better match real-world patient needs over time.

We believe combining GIPR antagonism with GLP-1 receptor agonism can support long-term weight management with a better treatment experience,” said Jacob Jeppesen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Alveus. “This Phase 1b study is the first of several planned milestones as we move toward Phase 3 readiness in the second half of 2027.

About Alveus Therapeutics

Alveus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, designed for sustained efficacy, improved tolerability, and reduced treatment burden.

Alveus acquired global development and commercialization rights outside of greater China to ALV-100 from Gmax Biopharm International Limited in 2024.

Alveus is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with research and development operations based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, visit www.alveustx.com

Investor & Media Contacts
Alveus Therapeutics

Media
Sasha Damouni Ellis, Damouni Group LLC
sasha@damounigroup.com

Investors
Victoria Igumnova, Meru Advisors LLC
vigumnova@meruadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Europe Patient recruitment Regulatory FDA Phase I Obesity
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Capitol in Washington
Government
Spending Bill Clears House, Keeping Priority Review Voucher Hopes Alive
January 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept art showing a money icon and human hands
Funding
China’s Corxel Nabs $287M Series D1 to Bankroll GLP-1 Pill
January 23, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
ACIP Chair Questions Polio Vaccines, Values Individual Choice Over Public Benefit
January 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business and Project Roadmap Concept. Touching on virtual screen with roadmap overlay representing steps in a project or strategic planning process. Waypoint icons and ends with goal achievement.
Manufacturing
FDA Sets Feb. 1 Launch Date for PreCheck Pilot To Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor