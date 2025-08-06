Alveo Technologies Announces Research Study Results from PDRC, a Global Leader in Poultry Medicine, Demonstrating Sensitivity of Paradigm Shifting Bird Flu Test for Poultry

The Alveo Sense™ Poultry Avian Influenza Test delivers accurate, laboratory-grade testing at the Point of Need™ via a cloud-connected and data driven platform

Dr. Daniel Perez from PDRC will present study findings at the 15th International Seminar on Poultry Pathology and Production on August 18

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc. (Alveo), a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary IntelliSense™ molecular detection technology, today announced that studies conducted by the Poultry Research and Diagnostic Center (PDRC) demonstrated that the Alveo Sense™ Poultry Avian Influenza Test successfully detected the H5N1 virus in experimentally infected chickens and ducks during the acute stages of infection. PDRC, which is part of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia in Athens, provides global support through teaching, research, and service, as well as diagnostic assistance and consultation to the world's poultry producers.

The Alveo Sense™ Poultry Avian Influenza Test delivers accurate testing at the Point of Need™ via a data driven platform

"PDRC's evaluation and enthusiasm around the ease of use, efficacy, and accuracy of the Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test is a critical voice of support for our groundbreaking test," said Shaun Holt, CEO at Alveo. "With our platform, we are shifting the paradigm of diagnostic molecular testing, monitoring, and data reporting to rapidly detect and respond anywhere, anytime to the growing threat of avian flu, empowering industries and agencies to know sooner and act faster. We believe reshaping diagnostics will lead to a healthier and more sustainable future."

First-of-its-kind, the Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test is a portable molecular test for notifiable Avian Influenza (H5 and H7 subtypes), as well as the major global endemic strain affecting commercial poultry production (H9 subtype). Differentiation of H5 and H7 or H9 subtypes is achieved through IntelliSense™, a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification. The self-contained kit includes everything required to run the test. The rugged design of the palm-sized analyzer allows users to test at the Point of Need™ – on the farm and in the field – for different pathogens, and receive fast and accurate results in 45 minutes via a mobile app. No transportation or central lab is needed. Through the Alveo Vista™ portal, the raw data and analytics from these results can be automatically geotagged, uploaded to the cloud in a private and secure environment, and then exported for regulatory agencies and state veterinarians to have actionable insights at light speed. This technology is already in use in the EU, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

In this two-phase research study, PDRC evaluated the performance of the Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test Type A H5 H9 to assess its ability to detect high and low pathogenic H5N1 viruses in infected chickens and ducks. In the first phase of the study, ducks were monitored over a five-day period with two swabs, one oropharyngeal and one cloacal, collected daily from each duck. The samples were analyzed to determine viral load and evaluate the sensitivity of the Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test. The second phase of the study evaluated H5N1 in chickens and ducks over a six-day period.

Initial testing of the most complex sample type, pooled cloacal swabs, in ducks showed >99% accuracy in detecting Type A and H5 targets across all tests, including on Day 1 of infection, as well as on Day 5, when the pooled viral load was at its lowest. The early time-to-result values of relevant assays underscored the platform's strong analytical sensitivity and its suitability for detecting viruses. These findings support the utility of the Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test for detecting low levels of H5N1 virus in avian samples and support the feasibility of sample pooling strategies in field-based surveillance efforts. These results, as well as the results of a recent, more extensive, follow-on study, will be presented at the 15th International Seminar on Poultry Pathology and Production, organized by PDRC and the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, scheduled to take place from August 18-22.

"Properly evaluating poultry for avian flu is critical, requiring enhanced bio-surveillance and biosecurity tools," said Daniel Perez, PhD, Georgia Research Alliance Distinguished Investigator and Caswell S. Eidson Chair in Poultry Medicine within the PRDC. "These studies demonstrated that molecular testing with Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test produces highly sensitive results at virus shedding levels that are clinically relevant. These findings support the performance of the test in the field to enable rapid decision making, timely action, and better outcomes. Now more than ever, this type of solution is essential as the bird flu catastrophe continues to worsen."

About Alveo



At Alveo Technologies, we are reshaping diagnostics for a healthier and more sustainable future. We are the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm and in the field, clinic or manufacturing plant – helping to prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria and other pathogens. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics across a broad range of industries, we are enabling rapid detection and decision making, timely action and better outcomes at the Point of Need™. Our portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform, Alveo Sense™, employs IntelliSense™, a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide quick, affordable and accurate results. Through early pathogen detection, we help manage global animal and human health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at light speed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. To learn more, visit alveotechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



Spectrum Science



alveo1@spectrumscience.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alveo-technologies-announces-research-study-results-from-pdrc-a-global-leader-in-poultry-medicine-demonstrating-sensitivity-of-paradigm-shifting-bird-flu-test-for-poultry-302521425.html

SOURCE Alveo Technologies