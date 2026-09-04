Alumis to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

September 8-10, 2026, Boston, MA

Fireside chat: Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 11:00 am ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 9-11, 2026, New York, NY

Fireside chat: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 2:10 pm ET

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 14-16, 2026, New York, NY

Fireside chat: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 7:45 am ET

Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

September 15, 2026, New York, NY

Presentation: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 10:15 am ET





To access the live webcasts please visit the “Events” page of the “Investors" section of the Alumis website. Webcast replays will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Alumis

Alumis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib, formerly known as ESK-001, for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005, its central nervous system penetrant TYK2 inhibitor, with initial development focused on Parkinson’s disease and additional neuroinflammatory, neurodegenerative and peripheral immune-mediated disease indications under evaluation. For more information, visit www.alumis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding Alumis’ participation at upcoming conferences. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Alumis Contact Information

Teri Dahlman

Red House Communications

teri@redhousecomms.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com