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Alturos Therapeutics advancement of lead candidate ALT0135, a potentially first-in-class, orally bioavailable small molecule, into IND-enabling studies

June 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

www.alturostx.com

Tilburg, the Netherlands – June 18, 2026 - Alturos Therapeutics B.V., , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the advancement of its lead candidate ALTO135, into IND-enabling studies, aiming to accelerate clinical development timelines. Alturos is developing small molecule therapies designed to target the earliest toxic triggers in Alzheimer’s disease, particularly protein oligomers that drive synaptic loss and neuronal death.

Alturos’ research is built on a pre-clinical drug discovery program previously acquired from Galapagos (now Lakefront® Biotherapeutics).

ALT0135 is a derisked and potentially first-in-class, orally bioavailable small molecule with demonstrated central nervous system (CNS) penetration. This program aligns with Alturos’ strategy to advance innovative neuroprotective approaches with a new mechanism of action supported by robust in vitro and in vivo efficacy data. By addressing upstream disease drivers and modulating downstream pathways associated with neuronal toxicity, the platform offers a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disorders.

We are driven by the mission to provide patients with convenient oral and effective therapies fighting against neurodegenerative diseases,” said Jan Van der Schueren, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Alturos Therapeutics. “I am excited to take this optimized small molecule, ALT0135, which has demonstrated clear benefits in preclinical in vivo models, into the clinic.”

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About Alturos Therapeutics

Alturos Therapeutics is a Dutch Belgian company, founded by a team of experienced industry veterans with proven track records in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company is currently involved in a Series A funding round, aiming to accelerate development and advance its lead candidate into IND-enabling studies on the path to clinical proof-of-concept.

For more background info please visit our website www.alturostx.com, or find us on Linkedin

Please contact for more information:

Alturos Therapeutics, Tilburg, the Netherlands

E: info@alturostx.com

For media:

LifeSpring LifeSciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 538 16427

E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

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Europe Neurodegenerative disease Alzheimer’s disease
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