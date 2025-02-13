Alto Neuroscience Announces Favorable Outcome from Interim Analysis of ALTO-300 Phase 2b Major Depressive Disorder Trial

– Interim analysis resulted in a recommendation to continue the study with a total targeted biomarker population of ~200 patients in the final analysis sample –

– Topline results are expected in mid-2026 –

– The company recently reported an estimated preliminary 2024 year-end cash balance of approximately $168 million, which is expected to support planned operations into 2028 –

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ANRO #PrecisionPsychiatry--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced a favorable outcome from the planned interim analysis for the Phase 2b trial of ALTO-300 as an adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Based on the results of the interim analysis, the Phase 2b trial will continue with an increase of approximately 50 biomarker positive patients in the final analysis sample. Topline results are expected in mid-2026.





“The outcome of this interim analysis marks an important milestone for the ALTO-300 program,” said Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Alto Neuroscience. “The interim analysis was an opportunity to leverage valuable insight from the completed ALTO-100 Phase 2b trial, and we are encouraged by these results. We look forward to reporting topline data in mid-2026.”

Prior to the interim analysis, a blinded committee conducted an in-depth site and patient eligibility review that resulted in the prospective exclusion of sites and patients from the analysis population. Following the eligibility review, the biomarker positive population in the interim analysis consisted of 87 patients.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study (NCT05922878) is enrolling patients characterized by an electroencephalogram (EEG) biomarker signature. The company expects to enroll approximately 200 biomarker positive patients in the final analysis sample. Patients are randomized to receive ALTO-300 or placebo in addition to a background antidepressant, to which they have had inadequate response, over a six-week treatment period. The primary outcome is the change from baseline on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, or MADRS, score.

ALTO-300, an oral, small molecule designed to act as a melatonin agonist and 5-HT2C antagonist, is being developed as an adjunctive treatment in the United States for patients with MDD, characterized by an EEG biomarker.

