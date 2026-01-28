Altimmune Announces Pricing of $75 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a new fundamental institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 17,045,454 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) pursuant to a registered direct offering. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering are being offered by Altimmune. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Altimmune intends to use the net proceeds to fund preparation for its upcoming Phase 3 trial in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Pemvidutide is a balanced glucagon/GLP-1 dual agonist and has the potential to be a highly differentiated therapy for patients with MASH, as demonstrated by the recently-announced Phase 2b 48-week topline data and the Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA. The Company continues to focus on delivering meaningful impact for patients and long-term value for shareholders.

Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities are being offered by Altimmune pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective by the SEC on December 5, 2025. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 49th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that address serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of Altimmune’s anticipated public offering. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and statements regarding the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of securities, and Altimmune’s ability to complete the offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Altimmune’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Altimmune’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Altimmune’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Altimmune explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

