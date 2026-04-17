AltaThera Pharmaceuticals to Engage Global Leaders in Cardiac Care at Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting

Company to host scientific exchange, executive engagement, and networking events throughout HRS 2026 at Booth 724

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AltaTheraPharmaceuticals--AltaThera Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company focused on pioneering therapies to address critical gaps in cardiac care, today announced its active participation in the upcoming Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Annual Meeting—one of the most influential global gatherings dedicated to cardiac arrhythmia care and innovation.

As leaders across electrophysiology, cardiology, and industry convene, AltaThera will contribute to the scientific and clinical dialogue while strengthening collaborations with healthcare professionals and partners.

“At AltaThera, we believe that advancing arrhythmia care requires not only innovation, but also meaningful collaboration with the clinical community,” said John W. Ellis II, CEO of AltaThera. “Our presence at HRS reflects our ongoing commitment to engaging with experts, sharing insights, and supporting improved outcomes for both adult and pediatric patients.”

Throughout the meeting, AltaThera will host and participate in a range of activities designed to foster exchange, education, and partnership, including:

Hosting a networking happy hour for clinicians and partners

Sponsoring the PACES business dinner happy hour, supporting the pediatric electrophysiology community

Participating in adult and pediatric scientific exchanges and medical advisory board discussions

Exhibiting at Booth 724 , where attendees can connect with the AltaThera team

, where attendees can connect with the AltaThera team Conducting meetings with customers and collaborators across the healthcare ecosystem

AltaThera’s executive leadership—including the CEO, COO, Chief Medical Officers, and leaders from Sales and Medical Affairs—will be onsite, underscoring the company’s commitment to engagement at every level.

About AltaThera Pharmaceuticals

AltaThera is a pharmaceutical company pioneering therapies that address critical gaps in cardiology by combining deep clinical insight, scientific rigor, and agile execution to deliver improved patient outcomes and elevated standards of care. The company aims to lead a new era of transformative therapies for cardiac arrhythmia and critical conditions, narrowing the gap between scientific innovation and clinical decision-making by personalizing drug treatment so that the right patient can receive the right dose at the right time. www.altathera.com

Contact: Caleb Miller, marketing@altathera.com