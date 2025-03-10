Altamira Announces Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Bentrio Nasal Spray Patent

Hamilton, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB:CYTOF) today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent (application #17/466,142) relating to the composition of Bentrio®, a nasal spray developed and commercialized by its affiliate Altamira Medica AG (“Medica”) for preventing or treating allergic rhinitis. The claims are directed to the key ingredients and composition of Bentrio’s proprietary formulation. The patent, upon issuance, will have an initial priority date of September 8, 2020, and is expected to provide key intellectual property protection for Bentrio in the USA, the world’s largest market for “over the counter (OTC)” products for allergic rhinitis relief and treatment.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this major milestone in the protection of our intellectual property around Bentrio,” commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira’s founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Based on a drug free and preservative free formulation, Bentrio has demonstrated significant alleviation of the classic nasal symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including congestion, sneezing, itching, and rhinorrhea as well as of ocular symptoms. We look forward to making the product available in more and more countries, and in particular also to allergy sufferers in North America, through well established partners in the consumer health space.”

About Bentrio

Bentrio is an “over the counter” drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, against airborne viruses. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of airborne particles with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge. The efficacy and safety of Bentrio has been demonstrated in a total of four clinical trials, of which the largest one (“NASAR” study) enrolled 100 patients suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis. In NASAR, participants self-administered either Bentrio or saline nasal spray for two weeks 3 x per day. The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the mean daily reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) for Bentrio compared to saline (p = 0.013), as well as a statistically highly significant improvement in health-related quality of life (Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire, p < 0.001) and superior global ratings of efficacy by patients and investigators alike (p < 0.001). In addition, Bentrio showed good safety and tolerability, similar to saline controls, and fewer Bentrio treated patients used relief medication and more of them enjoyed symptom-free days compared to saline treatment. For more information, visit: www.bentrio.com

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (OTCQB:CYTOF) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhore™ platform). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contact:

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com