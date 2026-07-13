Alpha Cognition to Participate in Panel Discussion at the B. Riley Securities Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Late-Stage & Commercial CNS Small Cap panel discussion during the upcoming B. Riley Securities Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit, taking place July 16th in Boston, Massachusetts. The panel discussion will be held from 3:10 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. ET.

For further information regarding this event or to schedule a 1x1 meeting during the summit, please reach out to your institutional representative at B. Riley. There will be no live webcast of the panel discussion.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented acetylcholinesterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in adults. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, including the alpha-7 subtype, which has been studied in preclinical and clinical research. Benzgalantamine is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as a sublingual formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's continued growth and continued commercialization and market adoption of ZUNVEYL, the Company's clinical development plans for benzgalantamine (including in combination with memantine for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and as a sublingual formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI), and statements regarding the Company's participation in the B. Riley Securities Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risks related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company's intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability, risks related to the development, clinical testing and regulatory approval of the Company's pipeline product candidates, including benzgalantamine in combination with memantine and the sublingual formulation of benzgalantamine for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI, and other risks as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and the Company's other filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

For further information:

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com