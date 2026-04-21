Alpha Cognition Strengthens Its Board of Directors with Appointment of Bethany Sensenig

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the appointment of Bethany Sensenig to its Board of Directors, effective April 15, 2026. Ms. Sensenig brings decades of leadership experience across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with deep expertise in finance, corporate strategy, and operations.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, it is a pleasure to welcome Bethany Sensenig, a highly accomplished industry leader," said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition, Inc. "Her broad experience across strategic, financial, and operational roles will be instrumental as we advance the commercial launch of ZUNVEYL and continue development of our sublingual program. We look forward to benefiting from her insight and leadership."

Ms. Sensenig most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations at Radius Health, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, where she played a key role in driving growth and financial performance. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer, and Interim Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Prior to that, she was Chief Financial Officer and Head of U.S. Operations at Minovia Therapeutics, Ltd., where she led business and financing strategy.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Sensenig spent 13 years at Biogen Inc., holding roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President of Finance and Commercial Operations. During her tenure, she held direct P&L responsibility for more than $1 billion in annual revenue across 30 countries spanning the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. She has played key roles in numerous financings, transactions, and acquisitions throughout her career. Ms. Sensenig currently serves on the Board of Directors of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV).

Alpha Cognition also announced that Len Mertz has informed the Company that he will not seek re-election to the Board of Directors. Mr. Mertz is a founding member of the Board and previously served as Chairman, Chair of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Governance Committee. During his tenure, he provided valuable leadership and guidance, helping to advance the Company to the public markets and progress its pipeline to an FDA-approved product.

The Board of Directors and management team thank Mr. Mertz for his significant contributions to Alpha Cognition and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a pre-commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital, including bridge funding, to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL , risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL , risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL , risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL , risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL , risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

LifeSci Partners

Email: ir@alphacognition.com