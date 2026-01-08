Alpha Cognition Provides 2026 Corporate Update Highlighting Strategic Priorities and 2025 Commercial Execution

ZUNVEYL prescriber base expected to expand to approximately 2,000 prescribing healthcare providers, and an increase in nursing home penetration

Company expects to complete and/or initiate three studies in 2026 supporting ZUNVEYL’s impact in Alzheimer’s disease patients in long-term care settings

ZUNVEYL commercialization efforts expected to support operating profitability in 2027

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition, Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “us” and “ours”) (NASDAQ: ACOG), a commercial-stage neuroscience company focused on advancing treatments for cognitive and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced a corporate update outlining strategic priorities for 2026 and summarizing key accomplishments achieved in 2025.

Management Commentary, Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer

“We are pleased with the transition from the initial launch to a phase of commercial expansion of ZUNVEYL in 2026.

Our efforts in the new year focus on achieving scale of ZUNVEYL’s expansion strategy – with a keen focus on addressing the $2 billion high-volume long-term care segment in Alzheimer’s Disease. Our goal is to support prescriber base growth, expand and deepen relationships with long-term care facilities serving patients with AD, expand payor coverage with added PBM contracts; and expand royalty monetization opportunities from licensing throughout ex-US, and in particular – Asia.

Alongside our commercial strategy, Alpha Cognition continues to explore the Company’s pipeline and real-world evidence-based studies of ZUNVEYL in AD patients. Additionally, we are exploring ZUNVEYL and its effect on cognitive impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“TBI”).

Ultimately, our focus remains on ensuring commercial progress of ZUNVEYL, maintaining rigorous financial stewardship, generating high-quality clinical data, while addressing meaningful unmet needs for patients and caregivers.

We expect that this next phase of ZUNVEYL commercialization could position the Company to achieve operating profitability in 2027.”

2026 Strategic Priorities

Alpha Cognition’s primary focus will be to expand ZUNVEYL prescriber base to approximately 2,000 prescribing health care providers (“HCPs”) and increase depth in nursing homes.

Payor coverage expected to gain critical mass following signing and onboarding of additional pharmacy benefits manager (“PBM”) contracts expected in 2026.

Complete CONVERGE study, a retrospective data analysis in the long-term care environment that will provide data on ZUNVEYL in long term care Alzheimer’s patients. The data will provide data from approximately 400 patients for ZUNVEYL in areas of tolerability, dosing, and polypharmacy.

Alpha Cognition plans to initiate and complete BEACON, a real-world effectiveness study to evaluate the impact of ZUNVEYL on cognition, behavior, and tolerability in the long-term care setting.

Alpha Cognition plans to initiate RESOLVE, a phase 4 study in Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”) patients to assess ZUNVEYL effect on tolerability and behaviors associated with AD. The Company believes the data could be supportive of future regulatory discussions and will be utilized with physicians and payers to inform them on tolerability of ZUNVEYL.

Alpha Cognition plans for multiple ZUNVEYL country approvals in Asia which will allow the Company to record ex-US royalties from sales in approved countries. Additionally, a licensing milestone payment of $3 million is anticipated, subject to applicable terms and conditions, in Q1.

in Q1. Alpha Cognition plans to complete its preclinical work with a sublingual formulation and submit an IND for treatment of mild-to-moderate AD. The Company believes this product, if approved, would be a disruptive formulation for AD patients with dysphagia or aphagia who currently have limited options for medication treatment.

Expanded ZUNVEYL commercialization effort expected to support operating profitability in 2027.

2025 Highlights

Alpha Cognition initiated commercialization of ZUNVEYL, a treatment for mild to moderate AD, in March of 2025. The Company had over 600 HCPs and more than 500 nursing homes with ZUNVEYL prescriptions by the third quarter of 2025.

Entered into an exclusive $44 million licensing agreement with CMS Holdings for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of ZUNVEYL in Asia. CMS received NDA acceptance in China for review of ZUNVEYL in July of 2025. The Company filed for approval in multiple countries and expects first country approvals in 2026.

The Company secured additional patent protection for ZUNVEYL with the approval of composition of matter patent in the US market that provides patent protection through 2044. Additional patents have been granted in all major markets throughout the world. Three additional patents throughout the world were filed with approvals expected in 2026.

The Company strengthened its balance sheet with a capital raise of $40 million in the third quarter, providing the Company with capital to expand ZUNVEYL market opportunity to additional specialists that treat Alzheimer’s in the long term care market.

The Company’s bomb-blast pre-clinical study with ALPHA-1062 concluded in late Q2. This was a 2-part study, funded with a Department of Defense grant and conducted in collaboration with the US Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Seattle Institute of Biomedical and Clinical research. The study’s conclusions demonstrated that administration of ALPHA-1062 reduced levels of neuroinflammation and neuropathology that occur after blast trauma.

The Company presented 12 posters at medical meetings throughout the year that provide compelling data in the Alzheimer’s segment regarding cognition and behavioral symptoms.

Alpha Cognition managed expenses judiciously throughout the year with approximately $30 million in expected operating expenses for the year.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of AD, designed to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with TBI.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s 2026 business plan, the Company’s focus on achieving scale of ZUNVEYL’s expansion strategy and expanding royalty monetization opportunities from licensing throughout ex-US; the Company’s continued exploration of the Company’s pipeline and real-world evidence-based studies of ZUNVEYL in AD patients and exploring ZUNVEYL and its effect on cognitive impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury; the Company’s expectation that Payor coverage to gain critical mass; the Company’s plans to complete a CONVERGE study; the Company’s plans to initiate and complete BEACON; and the Company’s plans for multiple ZUNVEYL country approvals in Asia; the Company’s plans to complete preclinical work with a sublingual formulation and submit an IND for treatment of mild-to-moderate AD; the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, commercialization activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding the commercialization of ZUNVEYL, our 2026 strategic priorities including our ability to raise sufficient capital, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risks related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

For further information:

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com