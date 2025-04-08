Alpenglow Biosciences Announces AACR 2025 Dinner Lecture: “Decoding Endometrial Cancers: A Spatial Biology Odyssey in 2D and 3D”

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DImaging--Alpenglow Biosciences is pleased to announce its upcoming Dinner Lecture during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025. The event, titled “Decoding Endometrial Cancers: A Spatial Biology Odyssey in 2D and 3D,” is scheduled for April 27, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Mercat a la Planxa, 638 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605.





The evening will feature a keynote address by Dr. Sammy Ferri-Borgogno, B.S., M.S., Ph.D., Assistant Professor in Gynecologic Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she is studying immune landscapes and signaling in the ovarian tumor microenvironment.

Dr. Ferri-Borgogno earned her MSc in Medical Biotechnology from the University of Turin, where she investigated alpha-enolase in pancreatic cancer, and later integrated -omics and immunology in her PhD research. Her postdoctoral work focused on epigenetic regulators in pancreatic cancer and stromal-immune interactions in ovarian cancer. Currently, she employs advanced spatial technologies to identify biomarkers linked to chemoresistance and novel therapeutic targets in ovarian cancer treatment.

“I’m honored to have Dr. Ferri-Borgogno join us as our keynote speaker,” said Nick Reder, MD, MPH, CEO and Founder of Alpenglow Biosciences. “Her work in spatial biology and cancer research is groundbreaking and aligns perfectly with our mission to advance cancer research through cutting-edge imaging technology. We’re thrilled to welcome her for what promises to be an inspiring evening.”

The Dinner Lecture is complimentary for attendees from pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions.

RSVP is required and can be completed through the following link: https://www.alpenglowbiosciences.com/aacr25-dinner-event#rsvp.

In addition to the Dinner Lecture, Alpenglow Biosciences will be available for one-on-one meetings during the AACR Annual Meeting 2025.

To schedule a slot, please visit: https://doodle.com/bp/stevepemberton/meet-with-alpenglow-biosciences-at-aacr.

For further information, please contact Steve Pemberton.

About Alpenglow Biosciences

Alpenglow Biosciences is a venture-backed company focused on accelerating drug development and improving clinical diagnostics with AI-enabled 3D spatial imaging technology. Their 3D spatial biology platform solution provides new spatial biology insights with greater accuracy by non-destructively digitizing entire tissues. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to bring better therapeutics to market faster through greater understanding of mechanism of action, efficacy & toxicology, and patient trial enrollment using their patented platform. Five of the top 10 pharma companies already work with Alpenglow to accelerate development timelines, save costs, gain new insights, and improve therapeutic success. To learn more please visit www.alpenglowbiosciences.com.

Contacts



Media Contact:

media@alpenglowbiosciences.com