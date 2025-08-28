Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 1:45 pm ET in Boston

Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 1:05 pm ET in New York City

Bernstein Insights: Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors - 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 8:00 am ET in New York City

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com/events. Replays will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products include AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO® (lumasiran), which are being developed and commercialized by Alnylam, and Leqvio® (inclisiran) and Qfitlia™ (fitusiran), which are being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partners, Novartis and Sanofi, respectively. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Alnylam, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

