Alnylam Announces Partial Repurchase of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam”) (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated repurchase agreements with certain holders of its 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) to repurchase for cash (the “Repurchases”) approximately $34.4 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes for a total repurchase cost (including accrued and unpaid interest) of approximately $51.9 million. The final aggregate cash repurchase price is subject to adjustment as a portion of the repurchase price will be based in part on the daily volume-weighted average price per share of the Company’s common stock over an agreed measurement period beginning on, and including, December 11, 2025.

The Repurchases are expected to close shortly after completion of the measurement period, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following such closings, approximately $362.8 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

The Company had previously entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions in connection with the issuance of the Notes. All of these transactions are expected to remain in effect notwithstanding the Repurchases.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer to purchase, or a redemption notice for, any of the Company’s outstanding Notes.

