Allurion Announces Initial Results on Combining the Allurion Program With Low-Dose Tirzepatide to Optimize Muscle Mass and GLP-1 Adherence

Average Total Weight Loss of 23% With 14% Increase in Lean Body Mass After 12 Months

All patients remained adherent to tirzepatide for the duration of the study

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced initial results on the combination of the Allurion Program with low-dose tirzepatide therapy to optimize muscle mass and GLP-1 adherence.

76 patients treated with the Allurion Smart Capsule were started on low-dose tirzepatide after completing their first 45 days of balloon therapy. The starting dose of tirzepatide was 2.5mg and increased to no greater than 5.0mg over the subsequent 2 months, considerably lower than standard dosing which can increase to 15mg. Tirzepatide therapy was continued for 8 months and final results were measured 2 months after discontinuation, for a total follow-up period of 12 months. Patients were followed using the AI-powered Virtual Care Suite as part of the Allurion Program.

After 12 months, the average total body weight loss was 23%, and lean body mass as a percentage of total body weight increased by 14% from 62% to 70%. No patients discontinued early, and all patients remained adherent to tirzepatide for the duration of the study.

“These results provide additional data that a combination approach with the Allurion Smart Capsule and GLP-1 medications has several advantages,” said Dr. Luigi Flagiello, an expert in minimally invasive obesity care at Clinica Ruesch who oversaw this case series. “By combining these two therapies that have distinct physiological mechanisms of action and following patients closely using AI-powered virtual care, we can unlock increased weight loss while still increasing lean mass. By using lower doses of GLP-1s, we also show exceptional adherence to the GLP-1, which can lead to longer term weight maintenance.”

Previous studies in patients undergoing GLP-1 therapy have demonstrated reductions in lean mass of approximately 40% as a proportion of total weight lost1 and have also shown that 30% of patients discontinue GLP-1 therapy within the first month and 58% discontinue before reaching a clinically meaningful health benefit2, due in part to side effects, dose escalation required for continued weight loss, and cost.

In addition, a recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that following withdrawal of tirzepatide, a higher degree of weight regain was associated with a greater reversal of initial improvements in waist circumference, blood pressure, non–high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, glycemic parameters, and insulin resistance.3

“We now have initial data for both low-dose semaglutide and tirzepatide in combination with the Allurion Program that addresses two significant challenges for GLP-1s—muscle wasting and lack of adherence,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “A combination approach that leverages Allurion’s full program—which includes the Smart Capsule, our AI-powered Virtual Care Suite, and our behavior change program—appears to be a compelling solution. We look forward to validating these results in a prospective clinical trial setting and are optimistic that this could become a new standard of care for patients who want metabolically healthy weight loss.”

Additional data on the combination approach is being collected as part of this case series and is expected to be presented at upcoming medical meetings.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Smart Capsule, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Smart Capsule is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Allurion’s beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although Allurion believes it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this release, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: establishing a new standard of care for patients; the expected efficacy of a combination approach of the Allurion Program and GLP-1 use for weight management; the timing and results of additional and future studies; market acceptance of such new combined therapies; pioneering in metabolically healthy weight loss; and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to management.

Allurion cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of Allurion to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for, and successfully commercialize, the Allurion Program, including the Allurion Balloon; the timing of, and results from, Allurion’s clinical studies and trials, including with respect to the combination of GLP-1s with the Allurion Balloon; the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, including the impact of GLP-1 drugs; the ability of Allurion to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange; a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion competes; the impact of the imposition of current and potential tariffs and trade negotiations, and those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2025, and as amended on August 19, 2025, and updated from time to time by its other filings with the SEC, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 17, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Allurion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by applicable law.

_________________________________ 1 Wilding et al. NEJM. 2021, 384, 989-1002; 10.1056/NEJMoa2032183 2 https://www.bcbs.com/about-us/association-news/most-americans-stop-weight-loss-drugs-before-seeing-meaningful-benefit 3 Horn et al. JAMA Intern Med. 2025, doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2025.6112

Media Contact

Tara North, Woodrow Communications

Email: t.north@woodrowcommunications.com

Phone: +447912103070

Investor Contact

investors@allurion.com