Alloy Therapeutics and University of British Columbia Partner to Accelerate Antibody Discovery with Cryo-Electron Microscopy Technology

BOSTON & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge drug discovery technologies, and the University of British Columbia (UBC) announced a collaboration under which the two organizations will partner to accelerate the discovery of novel antibody therapeutics for pandemic preparedness applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alloy will contribute its expertise to support UBC discovery efforts to develop antibody therapies for infectious‑disease targets. UBC researchers will leverage high-throughput cryo-electron microscopy to advance novel antibody therapeutics as part of the Pathogen Response Optimization by GENeratIng ThErapeutics Rationally (PROGENITER) program. PROGENITER is a program in Canada’s Immuno-Engineering and Biomanufacturing Hub (CIEBH), one of five national research hubs that aim to ensure Canada is better prepared for present and potential future pandemic threats.

“This collaboration between UBC and Alloy brings together expertise that will advance our mission to develop technologies aimed at generating novel antibody therapies rapidly,” said Sriram Subramaniam, Ph.D., PROGENITER Director, Professor and Gobind Khorana Canada Excellence Research Chair at UBC. “By combining UBC’s cryo-EM capabilities with Alloy’s antibody discovery platforms, we’re creating a robust foundation for therapeutic innovation that can accelerate the development of interventions for pandemic preparedness and beyond.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with the University of British Columbia to contribute to Canada’s pandemic preparedness efforts,” said Heather Schwoebel, Chief Business Officer, Antibodies, and Head of Strategic Collaborations at Alloy Therapeutics. “This collaboration underscores Alloy’s flexible and partnership-driven approach to investing in innovation that not only advances our own platforms but can also create meaningful value for the broader scientific community.”

“With a strong track record of partnering with leading global pharmaceutical companies, UBC’s partnership with Alloy will accelerate discovery efforts in the PROGENITER program,” said John-Paul Heale, M.B.A., Ph.D., Managing Director, Innovation UBC. “This collaboration exemplifies UBC’s commitment to working in an open, collaborative manner with industry leaders to drive scientific innovation and deliver societal impact.”

As part of the collaboration, Alloy has established a subsidiary in Ontario, Canada. This expansion further strengthens the company’s global footprint and commitment to international collaboration in drug discovery.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

About UBC

The University of British Columbia is a global centre for research and teaching, consistently ranked among the top 20 public universities in the world. Since 1915, UBC’s entrepreneurial spirit has embraced innovation and challenged the status quo. UBC encourages its students, staff and faculty to challenge convention, lead discovery and explore new ways of learning. At UBC, bold thinking is given a place to develop into ideas that can change the world.

