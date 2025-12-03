SUBSCRIBE
Alligator Bioscience Publishes Financial Calendar for 2026

December 3, 2025 | 
LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX)(STO:ATORX), hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2026:

Deadline for Alligator Bioscience's shareholders to submit resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting

31 January 2026

Year-end report 2025

12 February 2026

Annual report 2025

March 2026

Interim report Q1 2026

5 May 2026

Annual General Meeting

6 May 2026

Interim report H1 2026

27 August 2026

Interim report Q3 2026

22 October 2026

Year-end report 2026

11 February 2027

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

Johan Giléus, CFO
E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CET on 3 December 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

