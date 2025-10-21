Alligator Bioscience granted US patent covering ATOR-4066 bispecific antibody

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX)(STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US Patent No. 12,448,465, covering the composition of matter of ATOR-4066, the company's bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5. The patent will formally issue on 21 October 2025.

The granted patent provides broad protection for ATOR-4066, including the bispecific antibody itself and its unique binding regions targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, and is expected to remain in force until 2043, excluding any potential patent term extensions.

ATOR-4066 is a novel bispecific antibody designed to activate CD40 on antigen-presenting cells while simultaneously targeting CEACAM5 on tumor cells. By bridging immune activation and tumor recognition, ATOR-4066 has demonstrated potent preclinical anti-tumor activity. The candidate is advancing toward clinical development as part of Alligator's next-generation immuno-oncology pipeline. The program builds on Alligator's extensive experience with mitazalimab, its lead CD40 agonist currently advancing toward pivotal development in pancreatic cancer.

"This patent grant marks an important milestone in strengthening the intellectual property protection around ATOR-4066," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "It underscores the innovation behind our bispecific antibody platform and reinforces the long-term value of our pipeline as we continue to advance novel immunotherapies toward the clinic."

Alligator has an additional continuation application pending in this patent family in the United States, further expanding the scope of protection around ATOR-4066.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

