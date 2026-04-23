Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius presentation of HLX49 preclinical data at AACR 2026

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announced that Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has presented preclinical data for HLX49, a HER2 biparatopic antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, held in San Diego, USA, from 17-22 April 2026.

HLX49 is a HER2 biparatopic antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that incorporates HER2 binding domains from HLX22, a HER2-specific monoclonal antibody. HLX22 is developed in several oncology indications by Henlius under a license from AbClon, Inc., following a discovery collaboration which grants Alligator the right to participate in potential future revenues from both HLX22 and HLX49, and future derivatives. According to Henlius' official communication, HLX49 is being developed based on Henlius' proprietary ADC platform. Preclinical HLX49 data was presented in poster format as part of Henlius' broader early‑stage innovation portfolio at AACR 2026.

"We view Henlius' continued expansion of HER2‑directed research, including the presentation of HLX49 at AACR, as a sign of their sustained faith in the underlying biology of HLX22," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "It is encouraging to see Henlius advancing a broad and coherent HER2 strategy while progressing HLX22 in late-stage clinical development."

Under the terms of Alligator's agreement with AbClon, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense to Henlius, including potential milestone payments and royalty revenues. This entitlement applies to HLX22 as well as to products developed by Henlius that are based on, derived from, or incorporate HLX22‑related antibody binding characteristics, which, if such products are successfully developed and approved, could represent a meaningful long‑term revenue opportunity for Alligator.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CEST on 23 April 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

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Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius presentation of HLX49 preclinical data at AACR 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

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