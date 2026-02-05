SUBSCRIBE
Allergy Research Group Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Advancing Thyroid and Endocrine Integration Science

February 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

Collaborative research led by ARG's Medical Affairs Team and Scientific Advisory Board reinforces the company's commitment to thyroid category leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Research Group (ARG), a leader in evidence-based nutritional supplements, today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed scientific paper in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The paper, "Energy Allocation Resilience and Endocrine Integration," is led by Dr. Corey Schuler, DC, MS, CNS, LN, Director of Medical Affairs at Allergy Research Group, with contributions from members of ARG's Medical Affairs Team and Scientific Advisory Board, including Allison B. Sayre, MS; Lara Zakaria, ND, MPH; Shawn Tassone, PhD; Alexander Rinehart, PhD; and Richard Harris, PhD.

The research presents an integrative framework for understanding how the endocrine system coordinates energy utilization, stress adaptation, and physiological resilience across interconnected hormonal pathways. By examining endocrine signaling as a dynamic, systems-level process, the paper offers important insights into metabolic regulation and the central role of the thyroid within broader endocrine networks.

"This publication reflects the depth of scientific collaboration behind our work," said Mandy Kraynik, CEO of Allergy Research Group. "By investing in rigorous, peer-reviewed research led by trusted clinicians and scientists, ARG continues to advance credible, integrative science that supports practitioner confidence and meaningful leadership in thyroid health."

The findings reinforce a core principle that guides ARG's approach to formulation and education: the thyroid does not function in isolation, but as part of a coordinated endocrine system influenced by nutrient sufficiency, signaling integration, and adaptive resilience. This systems-based perspective aligns with ARG's long-standing commitment to supporting clinicians with research-driven insights that translate into real-world clinical relevance.

As part of its broader mission to lead the thyroid category through science, education, and clinical credibility, ARG continues to invest in collaborative research initiatives that deepen understanding of endocrine health and inform evidence-based nutritional strategies.

The full article is available through the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

About Allergy Research Group®

For more than 45 years, ARG has helped healthcare practitioners and their patients to achieve the confidence that comes from great health. Our dedication to clinically sound formulas using clean, hypoallergenic ingredients is unsurpassed—and it's why our supplements are so widely trusted and well-tolerated by both practitioners and patients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Corey Schuler

Director of Medical Affairs

Allergy Research Group

CSchuler@ARGformulas.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergy-research-group-announces-peer-reviewed-publication-advancing-thyroid-and-endocrine-integration-science-302678797.html

SOURCE Allergy Research Group

