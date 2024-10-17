Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Data at 2024 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) to Showcase Depth Across Facial Aesthetics and Insight into Patient Perception

A total of 12 abstracts, including four Best of Cosmetic Abstracts, demonstrate Allergan Aesthetics’ commitment to patient outcomes and detailed insights and understanding of key concerns across differentiated patient segments

Insightful panel discussion with Dr. Kavita Mariwalla , ASDS President Elect (2026) and double board-certified dermatologist, on impact of social media on patient experience and expectations when considering aesthetic treatment

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), will present data highlighting efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes across its facial injectable portfolio during the 2024 American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, October 17-20, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Presentations and a panel discussion demonstrate Allergan Aesthetics’ commitment to understanding patient sentiment and developing differentiated treatments to address key aesthetic concerns.

“Allergan Aesthetics has one of the most robust portfolios for aesthetics innovation and continues to lead the industry in innovation. Conducting research that helps ensure safe and optimal outcomes for our differentiated treatments is critical to the future of the aesthetics industry,” said, Sara Sangha, Head of U.S. Aesthetics Medical Affairs at Allergan Aesthetics. “As the global aesthetic brand that medical providers and patients know and trust, our commitment to serving and growing the industry with new products, indications and appeal to diverse and new patients is advanced by the research and data presented at ASDS.”

Notable presentations, including the below selected as “Best of” Cosmetic, highlight efficacy and safety data of facial injectables, including:

Safety and patient-reported outcomes from a Phase 3 open-label extension study of onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX® Cosmetic) for the treatment of platysma bands.

Patient satisfaction after receiving JUVEDERM VOLUMA XC for injection in the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21.

Additional presentations, including one selected as “Best of” Cosmetic, showcase in-depth detail from a 4,000-subject study across ethnic, racial and gender groups and highlighting key aesthetic concerns by patient segments. The findings from this study, the largest in the U.S., suggest that interest in professionally administered aesthetic treatments for face and body vary among demographic groups and differ from what current aesthetic paradigms suggest.

Data from the following self-identified patient demographics was included:

Females Black Hispanic/Latina White Asian

Males

Allergan Aesthetics is also hosting a thought-provoking conversation around social integrity in the aesthetics industry as featured in ‘Moving the Needle on Ethics'—the industry-first global collation of thought-leadership essays from Allergan Aesthetics. The panel will spark an open dialogue focusing on the trends in social media usage to promote aesthetics products and procedures and the importance of ethical practices to industry integrity.

The conversation will be led by author, Dr. Mariwalla, and feature expert voices including Dr. Evan Rieder, double-board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist, Dr. DiAnne Davis, board-certified dermatologist and Dr. Fatima Fahs, board-certified dermatologist and social media expert as moderator.

This panel will take place on Thursday, October 17th at 12 noon ET in the Special Events Room.

Allergan Aesthetics abstracts at ASDS 2024 are outlined below. The 2024 ASDS video posters can be viewed in “Video Oral Abstract” kiosk areas in the Exhibit Hall.

“Best of Cosmetic” Live Presentation Saturday October 19, 2024 at 8:30-9:30 AM Gatlin Ballroom A3/A4 Abstract Title Physician Name/Primary Author Hyaluronic Acid Filler VYC-20L for Correction of Temple Hollowing Yields High Satisfaction, Improvement in Facial and Temple Appearance, and Sustained Effect Across Age, Gender, and Skin Phototypes José R Montes, MD Patient-Reported Outcomes Across Repeat Treatments for Moderate to Severe Platysma Prominence with OnabotulinumtoxinA in a Long-term, Phase 3, Open-label Extension Study Shannon Humphrey, MD, FRCPC, FAAD Repeat Treatments of Moderate to Severe Platysma Prominence With OnabotulinumtoxinA Has a Favorable Safety Profile in a Long-term, Phase 3, Open-label Extension Study Terrence Keaney, MD, FAAD Interest in professionally administered aesthetic treatments for face and body: Results from Black female-identifying respondents of a large survey of aesthetically inclined adults in the US Michelle Henry, MD

Maximum Difference VIDEO Poster Abstract Presentation Can be viewed in “Video Oral Abstract” kiosk areas in the Exhibit Hall Abstract Title Physican Name/Primary Author Interest in professionally administered aesthetic treatments for face and body: Results from Hispanic/Latina female- identifying respondents of a large survey of aesthetically inclined adults in the US Vivian Bucay, MD, FAADboard-certified dermatologist Interest in professionally administered aesthetic treatments for face and body: Results from White female-identifying respondents to a large survey of aesthetically inclined adults in the US Deirdre Hooper, MD Interest in professionally administered aesthetic treatments for face and body: Results from Asian female-identifying respondents of a large survey of aesthetically inclined adults in the US Annie Chiu, MD, FAAD Interest in professionally administered aesthetic treatments for face and body: Results from male and female respondents of a large survey of aesthetically inclined adults in the US Terrence Keaney, MD, FAAD

Facial – VIDEO Poster Abstract Presentation Can be viewed in “Video Oral Abstract” kiosk areas in the Exhibit Hall Abstract Titles Physican Name/Primary Author Infraorbital and Periorbital Rejuvenation With Sequential Use of Hyaluronic Acid-Fillers and OnabotulinumtoxinA Samira Baharlou, MD Patient-Reported Outcomes After Infraorbital and Periorbital Rejuvenation Using Sequential Hyaluronic Acid- Fillers and OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatments Gregory Goodman, MD OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Platysma Prominence: Patient-Reported Outcomes From Two Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo- Controlled Studies Joely Kaufman, MD Treating Platysma Prominence with OnabotulinumtoxinA: Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Sabrina Fabi, MD

