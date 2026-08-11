Allergan Aesthetics Refreshes Allergan Partner Privileges® to Better Support Today’s Modern Aesthetics Practices

Updated program delivers simplified savings, greater benefits transparency, and expanded opportunities for practice growth

Introduces new rewards opportunities for customer segments, including first-time APP members, growing practices, and long-standing loyal customers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, today announced updates to Allergan Partner Privileges® (APP), its customer portfolio loyalty program, designed to better support the way today's aesthetics practices operate and grow. Shaped by customer feedback and market momentum, the program now introduces simpler savings, greater benefits transparency and expanded opportunities for practice growth, making it easier for customers to understand, access and maximize the value of their partnership with Allergan Aesthetics.

"The needs of today's aesthetics practices continue to evolve, and so should the programs designed to support them," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "Our customers told us they wanted greater simplicity, more transparency and rewards that better reflect the way they operate and grow their businesses. We've invested in these program updates to create even more opportunities for our customers to realize the value of partnering with Allergan Aesthetics."

Benefits That Grow with Your Practice

The APP program updates are built around the areas customers cited as beneficial to running their businesses:

Simplified Savings : The updated program streamlines Brand Tiers and introduces a simplified pricing discount structure designed to make savings easier to understand and access. More Allergan Aesthetics products contribute to each Brand Tier, helping customers unlock benefits sooner.

: The updated program streamlines Brand Tiers and introduces a simplified pricing discount structure designed to make savings easier to understand and access. More Allergan Aesthetics products contribute to each Brand Tier, helping customers unlock benefits sooner. Greater Transparency: Customers can now more easily see and understand their program benefits. Net pricing is clearly visible at the time of ordering and reflects savings based on loyalty benefits earned through APP status. Practices can also track APP status and upgrade progress in real time.

Customers can now more easily see and understand their program benefits. Net pricing is clearly visible at the time of ordering and reflects savings based on loyalty benefits earned through APP status. Practices can also track APP status and upgrade progress in real time. Rewarding Growth: New Portfolio Levels reward growth across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio and allow customers to begin earning pricing benefits sooner, based on purchasing volume. Eligible purchases across the portfolio count toward higher APP discounts, helping practices unlock greater benefits as they grow. New rewards benefits are available for specific customer segments, including first-time APP members, growing practices, and long-standing loyal customers.

Additional BOTOX® Cosmetic Growth Benefit

Allergan Aesthetics is also introducing a new BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Growth Benefit for eligible customers that recognizes practices achieving qualifying quarterly growth by providing a quarterly rebate on eligible BOTOX® Cosmetic purchases. The Growth Benefit is designed as an additional way to support customer growth and strengthen partnership with Allergan Aesthetics.

About Allergan Partner Privileges®



APP is the customer portfolio loyalty program by Allergan Aesthetics designed to reward and empower aesthetics practices. Through APP, customers can earn savings, rewards, and benefits across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio while growing their business with a trusted industry partner.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Approved Uses



BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

See BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

U.S. Media:



Adelle Infante, Corporate Communications



adelle.infante@allergan.com

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SOURCE AbbVie