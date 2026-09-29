Allergan Aesthetics receives Health Canada authorization for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), the first and only rapid-onset, short-duration neurotoxin for frown lines

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announces a major milestone as Health Canada has authorized Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE) for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adult patients.1

Boey® is the first and only* rapid-onset†,‡ and short-duration§ botulinum neurotoxin serotype E authorized for the temporary improvement of glabellar lines.1

"Health Canada's authorization of Boey® marks an important advancement for Allergan Aesthetics in Canada," said Robert Schuller, General Manager, Allergan Aesthetics Canada. "With a longstanding history of leadership in neurotoxins with BOTOX COSMETIC®, Boey® reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in aesthetic medicine. Boey® addresses the unmet need for the hesitant and curious patient, allowing them to try on the look, before committing to longer-lasting results".

Boey® is a facial injectable neurotoxin serotype E indicated for the improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines.1 It targets SNAP-25. It has a rapid uptake and translocation into neuronal cells, with a short half-life of the type E light chain, giving it a rapid-onset of action and a short duration of effect when treating glabellar lines.1

Glabellar lines are the vertical lines that appear between the eyebrows and are commonly referred to as "frown lines". These lines develop over time due to repeated muscle contractions from facial expressions such as frowning, concentrating, or squinting.

A new Allergan Aesthetics survey found that 80% of people are open to trying new treatments to get the results they want and 79% wish they could temporarily preview the outcome of an aesthetic treatment.2 Despite growing interest in facial injectables, many patients remain hesitant to take the next step due to uncertainty around treatment outcomes and committing to longer-lasting results.

"Aesthetic treatments are not one-size-fits-all, and some patients want to know how a treatment may look and feel before committing to a longer-lasting result. Boey® helps address this need with visible results as early as 8 hours and a short duration of effect of approximately two to three weeks," said Dr. Julia Carroll, Dermatologist, Compass Dermatology.

Allergan Aesthetics develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Allergan Aesthetics is well positioned to lead the future of injectable aesthetics, with dedicated research and development focused on driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

About the Boey clinical studies

The authorization of Boey® is supported by data from two randomised, multi-centre, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Boey in adults with moderate to severe glabellar lines (M21-500 and M21-508) associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity.3,4,6 The study enrolled 947 patients treated with Boey 700 U total dose or placebo.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit allerganaesthetics.ca

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and neuroscience – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie in Canada on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

FOOTNOTES

* TrenibotE is the first botulinum neurotoxin authorized in aesthetics based on botulinum neurotoxin type E. It has a distinct pharmacological profile, with onset of effect observed within hours after injection and a duration of response that lasted approximately 2–3 weeks. Due to its early onset of effect and short duration, TrenibotE should be used occasionally. No other aesthetic neurotoxin with this clinical profile has previously been authorized.1,3

† In two randomised, multicentre, double-blind, placebo controlled studies (M21-500 and M21-508), 947 patients were treated with Boey® 700 U total dose or placebo. The multi-component efficacy measure (treatment effect) was defined as the percentage of subjects achieving a ≥2-grade improvement from baseline in glabellar line severity at maximum frown based on both the investigator and subject FWS assessment using the 4-point FWS (0=none, 1=mild, 2=moderate, 3=severe) at Day 7. In the ITT population, 60% (n=289/482; M21-500) and 65.7% (n=149/227; M21-508) of patients treated with Boey® achieved a ≥2 grade improvement in frown line severity at maximum frown at Day 7 (assessed by both the investigator and the subject), p<0.0001 vs. placebo. Adverse drug reactions in the pivotal studies were eyelid ptosis (uncommon), brow ptosis (uncommon) and Mephisto sign (rare).1,3,4,6

‡ Boey® 700 U had an onset of effect observed appearing as early as 8 hours after injection with Boey® 700 U in both pivotal studies M21-500 and M21-508. At Hour 8, 7.1% patients (n=34/482; p=0.0006 vs. placebo) in M21-500 and 5.3% patients (n=12/227) in M21-508 treated with Boey® 700 U showed ≥2 grade improvement in frown lines at maximum frown from baseline in the ITT population based on both the investigator and subject FWS assessment.1,3,4,6

§ Following treatment with Boey® 700 U in two randomised, placebo-controlled studies (M21-500 and M21-508), patients in the ITT population who achieved ≥2-grade improvement in frown lines at maximum frown at Day 7 based on both the investigator and subject FWS assessment returned to baseline severity in approximately 21 days after administration (2.7% n=13.1/482, p=0.0385 vs. placebo for M21-500; 1.4% n=3/227 for M21-508). 3,4,6

References

Allergan Inc. BOEY® Product Monograph Allergan Aesthetics Holistic Beauty Global Research. REF-145017. January 2026 Lain E, et al. Aesthet Surg J. 2026:sjag154 Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. REF-146953. ABVRRTI82752 M21-508 Clinical Data (FDA) for AGN-151586: Safety & Efficacy. March 2026. Yoelin S et al. Integrated immunogenicity assessment of a novel, first-in-class trenibotulinumtoxinE across 5 clinical trials for glabellar lines. International Neurotoxin Association (TOXINS) 2026, 14–17 January; Madrid, Spain. REF-145000. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. REF-146959. ABVRRTI82840 M21-500 Clinical Data (FDA) for AGN-151586: Safety & Efficacy. March 2026.

Contacts



Jennifer Gordon



Head of Communications



Jennifer.gordon@allergan.com

SOURCE Allergan Aesthetics