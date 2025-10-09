Allelica Launches AbsoluteDx: The Most Comprehensive Genetic Risk Assessment, Combining Monogenic and Polygenic Insights Across Multiple Diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allelica, the global leader in clinical polygenic risk score (PRS) testing, today announced the launch of AbsoluteDx, a comprehensive, clinical genetic test that combines monogenic and polygenic risk assessment in a single, streamlined solution. With the launch of AbsoluteDx, Allelica is setting a new standard for precision medicine by providing doctors and patients with the clearest picture of inherited disease risk, empowering proactive, highly personalized care.

Every day, healthcare providers are at risk of providing their patients with inaccurate risk assessments by failing to account for both monogenic and polygenic risk factors together. For example, two patients may carry the same monogenic mutation (like those in the CHEK2 gene for breast cancer) but have very different absolute risk levels because their breast cancer PRS modulates the penetrance of the mutations in the CHEK2 gene. As such, these patients need to be treated differently. Absolute Dx captures and reports on this crucial interplay between monogenic and polygenic risk which is overlooked by the standard of care. This gives providers the confidence to deliver accurate, personalized care, protecting their patients and ensuring decisions are based on the most complete genetic information available.

Providers no longer need to order separate monogenic and polygenic tests, making AbsoluteDx the most efficient and cost-effective option for precision prevention. With a single, non-invasive saliva sample, patients have access to the full spectrum of genetic insights available.

The full coverage test panel includes monogenic testing across the full list of NCCN Version 1.2026 and ACMG Secondary Findings v3.3 genes linked to a range of severe conditions, including hereditary cancer syndromes, cardiovascular risk, metabolic and neurological diseases. It also provides multi-ancestry PRSs for these same diseases, enabling the identification of risks that go undetected by traditional testing.

In addition to the comprehensive AbsoluteDx panel, Allelica is also introducing disease-specific solutions: AbsoluteDx Breast Cancer, AbsoluteDx Prostate Cancer, and AbsoluteDx Cardio. These targeted panels give specialists a tailored tool to better identify and manage patients at risk of specific diseases.

AbsoluteDx is offered in partnership with the leaders in innovation and precision medicine at the Broad Institute, one of Allelica's national CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratories. This collaboration ensures that AbsoluteDx delivers the highest standard of scientific and clinical rigor.

"The launch of AbsoluteDx marks a major milestone in our mission to usher in the next generation of clinical genomics - one that integrates both monogenic and polygenic insights to make preventive medicine precise, actionable, and truly personalized," said Giordano Bottà, PhD, CEO of Allelica. "By uniting monogenic and polygenic risk assessment in one test, we're giving providers a powerful, clinically actionable tool to reduce the risk of diseases like coronary artery disease and breast cancer."

AbsoluteDx reinforces Allelica's commitment to equipping healthcare providers with highly accurate, personalized genetic risk assessment tools that optimize preventive care and reduce the burden of common disease.

Allelica is a precision medicine company specializing in multi-ancestry polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict genetic risk for common diseases in diverse populations. By integrating advanced bioinformatics with multi-ancestry PRS, Allelica empowers physicians and healthcare systems to reduce the burden of common disease. Its technology is supported by major publications, a well-established IP portfolio, and strong endorsements from leading healthcare systems and key opinion leaders. To learn more, visit allelica.com .

