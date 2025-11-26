SUBSCRIBE
Alkermes to Participate in Two Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 26, 2025 | 
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 2:10 p.m. ET (7:10 p.m. GMT)

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.


Contacts

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes
