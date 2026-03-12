Alkermes Announces Inaugural Alkermes Pathways APN Research Awards™ Program

— Competitive Grant Program to Offer Individual Grants of Up to $10,000 per Project —

— Inaugural Application Cycle Open to Licensed Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners Across Multiple Clinical Settings —

— Application Period to Run From March 16, 2026 Through June 1, 2026 —

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its inaugural Alkermes Pathways APN Research Awards™ program on Monday, March 16, 2026. This competitive grant program is designed to support research conducted by advanced practice nurses (APN), specifically licensed psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners who are actively engaged in clinical, academic and/or community health center settings and who possess a commitment to advancing treatment of schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder. The application period will run through June 1, 2026.

“Psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners bring deep, real‑world insight from the front lines of care,” said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Alkermes. “Over the last eight years, Alkermes has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting early‑career investigators through the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program, helping to foster innovative research at pivotal stages in scientific careers. The launch of the Alkermes Pathways APN Research Awards program represents an important evolution of that commitment – expanding our support to advanced practice nurses whose unique perspectives can further inform clinical practice and deepen understanding of serious mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. We are especially proud to launch this innovative program ahead of this spring’s International Society of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurses and Psych Congress Nurse Practitioner Institute annual meetings.”

“This program creates a meaningful opportunity for nurse practitioners to advance research questions grounded in clinical reality,” said Professor Cynthia Handrup, DNP, Director of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Illinois Chicago and chair of the Alkermes Pathways APN Research Awards review committee. “I’m honored to work with Alkermes and the review committee to help identify projects with the potential to strengthen evidence and improve patient care.”

The inaugural Alkermes Pathways APN Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts up to $10,000 per project. To qualify, psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners must be engaged in clinical, academic and/or community health settings and possess a doctoral degree (Ph.D, DNP, etc.) or have a co-investigator or mentor who does. Applications will be formally reviewed by an independent review committee comprised of prominent researchers in the relevant field. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways APN Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the inaugural edition of the program, visit http://www.alkermes.com/pathways-apn.

