AlidaBio Launches EpiPlex™ Platform to Advance Epitranscriptomic Research

EpiPlex is first platform to offer multi-target, quantitative analysis of RNA modifications to provide comprehensive detection and characterization of the epitranscriptome

AlidaBio to showcase platform at Precision Medicine World Conference 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida Biosciences (AlidaBio), an innovator in epigenomic research tools, today announced the full commercial launch of its EpiPlex™ platform, the first to concurrently detect and quantify multiple RNA modifications by short-read sequencing in addition to providing gene expression data. The platform, which pairs the EpiPlex™ RNA Reagent Kit and the EpiScout™ Analysis Suite, provides a comprehensive, single-workflow solution to advance research into the role of RNA modifications in disease, aging and development.





Standard RNA sequencing does not directly detect naturally occurring chemical modifications of RNA, collectively known as the epitranscriptome. Traditional methods for epitranscriptome analysis detect a single type of modification per assay, are labor - and time-intensive, and require specialized expertise and high RNA input, which has limited their use in generating quality data. The EpiPlex platform is designed to allow researchers of all skill levels to accurately and simultaneously detect multiple RNA modifications (N6-methyladenosine and inosine initially, with extendability to others), offering broader insights into the complex relationships between the modifications and dynamic regulatory mechanisms in cancer, neurological and cardiometabolic disease, cell differentiation, viral infection and other phenotypes relevant to human health.

“As a researcher, we’ve often faced challenges with affordable, scalable and user-friendly tools for detecting RNA modifications. The EpiPlex kit has truly exceeded our expectations, enabling the simultaneous detection of two RNA modifications with remarkable ease,” said Roshan Vaid, Ph.D., of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. “Coupled with the EpiScout platform for bioinformatic analysis, the entire workflow – from data visualization to downstream analysis – became incredibly quick and efficient. This has been a transformative tool for advancing our epitranscriptomic research.”

“I am very excited by the ability to simultaneously map multiple epitranscriptomic modifications in a single assay,” said Prof. Richard Gregory, Ph.D., of Harvard University. “We have been impressed by the high quality and reproducibility of the data generated from the samples we have tested.”

“This new technology for epitranscriptome analysis has given us completely new insights into the mechanisms of genome integrity in eukaryotes,” said Prof. Akira Sassa, Ph.D., of Chiba University in Japan. “We are very impressed with the method, which allows highly sensitive and quantitative assessment of multiple RNA modifications.”

“The EpiPlex platform is the first commercial solution to read the epitranscriptome that includes both a sensitive, robust assay and a user-friendly bioinformatics package, making epitranscriptomics broadly accessible,” said Gudrun Stengel, Ph.D., CEO of AlidaBio. “With this highly efficient, cutting-edge tool that offers unprecedented detection of RNA modifications, our goal is to empower researchers across disciplines as they work to discover new biomarkers and therapeutic targets.”

Pioneering RNA modification analysis

The EpiPlex RNA Reagent Kit is particularly suited for profiling multiple RNA modifications in clinical research samples where RNA input is limited. Typically, tissue samples, clinical biopsies and other native biological materials provide small quantities of total RNA, with mRNA constituting only 1-3% of this total. The EpiPlex kit’s high sensitivity and efficiency make it ideal for these scenarios, ensuring high-quality results from RNA quantities as low as 100ng total RNA.

Intuitive, powerful bioinformatics platform

The EpiScout Analysis Suite is a one-click informatics solution that analyzes and visualizes complex epitranscriptomic data, streamlining its interpretation and offering powerful tools to explore the multifaceted landscape of RNA modifications and multiomic integration of data sets. By enabling seamless interpretation and data sharing, researchers can focus on biological discovery and large-scale experiments rather than technological challenges and workflow limitations.

The EpiPlex platform is a collaboration-ready platform proven in early-access studies and in partnership with leading academic and pharmaceutical researchers to deliver accurate, reproducible results. It features a streamlined, automatable assay workflow that reduces turnaround time and user-to-user variability, making EpiPlex accessible to labs of all sizes. The EpiPlex assay can be performed within a single day in the laboratory, not including sequencing time.

AlidaBio has plans to expand modification targets, enhance base resolutions and to develop targeted panels for drug discovery and specific disease indications for the EpiPlex platform.

Upcoming presentation

In conjunction with the launch of the EpiPlex platform, Dr. Stengel will deliver a presentation entitled “RNA Beyond Primary Sequence: Introducing Multiplexed Epitranscriptomics” at the Precision Medicine World Conference 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in San Jose, Calif., on February 6 at 10:15 am PST.

About AlidaBio

Alida Biosciences is revolutionizing epigenomics and leading the way in next-generation RNA modification analysis, empowering breakthroughs in research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. Founded in 2020, Alida develops groundbreaking products that simplify bioinformatics, enabling concurrent analysis of multiple RNA modifications with relative quantification. Our solutions utilize RNA inputs suitable for clinically relevant samples, offering unparalleled workflow efficiency and accessibility. AlidaBio is proudly backed by Genoa Ventures, FusionX Ventures, and Vertical Venture Partners, alongside ongoing support from multiple SBIR grants from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI).

The EpiPlex kit is available in an 8- and 24-sample format. For more information on the EpiPlex platform and other products, please visit our website at www.alidabio.com.

