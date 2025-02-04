Algiax Announces Positive Data from Phase 2a Proof of Concept Study Evaluating AP-325 in Patients with Neuropathic Pain

Allosteric GABA A -receptor modulator AP-325 showed rapid onset as well as long-lasting pain reduction in patients with chronic neuropathic pain in Phase 2a study

Treatment further improved key quality of life markers including sleep interference, anxiety and depression symptoms

Company to explore opportunities to support rapid advancement of AP-325’s clinical development

DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algiax Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative treatments for chronic neuropathic pain, today announced compelling topline data from its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating AP-325 for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The study demonstrated that the company’s lead candidate has the potential to rapidly reduce neuropathic pain as well as achieve long-lasting benefits for patients post treatment. AP-325 is a non-opioid small molecule aimed at reducing neuropathic pain by activating GABA A signalling. Neuropathic pain is a chronic condition that is oftentimes associated with an imbalance in excitatory and inhibitory neuronal signals. By consistently counteracting the excessive activation of neurons, AP-325 has the potential to revolutionize neuropathic pain management.





“These results mark a significant step towards our vision of disarming chronic neuropathic pain and offering a well-tolerated treatment option without the risk of dependence to patients suffering from this debilitating condition,“ commented Dr. Ingo Lehrke, CEO of Algiax Pharmaceuticals. “Based on these highly encouraging results, we are exploring the best path forward to rapidly deliver the benefits of AP-325 to patients suffering from chronic pain worldwide and improve their quality of life.”

Key findings from the Phase 2a study with AP-325 include:

Rapid onset of action resulting in clinically meaningful pain reduction in Pain Intensity Numeric Rating Scale (PI-NRS) within less than two weeks of treatment

Treatment effects remained persistent after initial treatment period, suggesting a potential lasting disease modification

High responder rate: the ≥50% and ≥70% patient responder rates were significantly higher compared to placebo with AP-325 treatment. At the end of study, over a quarter of the AP-325 treated patients showed a pain reduction of ≥50% compared to 11% of the placebo treated patients.

More than half of patients in the AP-325 cohort did not need to use rescue medication compared to only 21% in the placebo group

Number needed to treat (NNT) for AP-325, a key measure to analyze treatment success, compares favourably to current standard of care and demonstrates AP-325 achieves similar outcomes as opioid-based drugs without the associated safety concerns

Significant improvement in sleep quality and reduction in anxiety and depression scores

Good safety profile with observed side effects comparable to placebo and no central side effects including sedation, drowsiness or dizziness

Dr. Guido Koopmans, CSO of Algiax Pharmaceuticals, added, “With a lack of non-opioid treatment options for chronic neuropathic pain, there is a remaining high need for millions of patients worldwide. The clinical meaningful effects in our Phase 2a study, combined with the clean safety profile, in particular regarding central nervous system side effects seen with standard of care, underline AP-325’s unique potential to provide a paradigm shift in neuropathic pain management for patients.”

The Phase 2a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of AP-325 as a monotherapy in patients with peripheral post-surgical neuropathic pain. The study enrolled 99 participants in Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Belgium, and France at a total of 27 sites.

About Algiax

Algiax Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to providing better long-lasting treatment options for neuropathic pain alleviating the burden of this chronic condition by modulating GABA A signaling. Its lead small-molecule candidate AP-325 is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 study and has already demonstrated a good safety profile and encouraging efficacy with disease modifying potential in early clinical and preclinical evaluations. The company aims to further explore the potential of GABA A modulation through its proprietary Thioacrylamide (ThAc) derivatives as follow-up candidates for neuropathic pain.

